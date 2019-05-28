Australia’s “Egg Boy” donates A$100,000 to help victims of Christchurch terrorist attacks

Australian teenager Will Connolly — otherwise known as Egg Boy — has done a good thing.

Advertisement

According to a May 28 post on his Instagram, the 17-year-old has donated almost A$100,000 (S$95,664) to help those affected by the Christchurch terrorist attacks.

Egging a senator

The money had been raised for Connolly by two GoFundMe pages that were set up after he slapped an egg onto the head of right-wing Australian Senator Fraiser Anning.

The egging was in response to comments that Anning had made, which suggested that Muslim immigration was to blame for the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.

Footage of the egging showed Anning immediately punching Connolly before several supporters of the senator tackled the teenager and pinned him to the ground.

Advertisement

Connolly was subsequently taken away by the police but released without charge.

“It wasn’t mine to keep”

After videos of Connolly’s altercation with Anning went viral worldwide, support for the teenager poured in with a GoFundMe page set up to help cover his legal fees and buy more eggs.

Advertisement

However, Connolly stated that he did not have any legal fees to pay for, since a legal firm, Gordon Legal, had served him pro bono.

“I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep,” he wrote.

“To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly [sic] hope that this can bring some relief to you”.

Meanwhile, Anning has lost his Senate seat in the recent Australian federal elections.

Advertisement

Top image via Will Connolly Instagram