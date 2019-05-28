Australia’s “Egg Boy” donates A$100,000 to help victims of Christchurch terrorist attacks
The money had initially been raised to help with his legal fees and to buy more eggs.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Australian teenager Will Connolly — otherwise known as Egg Boy — has done a good thing.
According to a May 28 post on his Instagram, the 17-year-old has donated almost A$100,000 (S$95,664) to help those affected by the Christchurch terrorist attacks.
View this post on Instagram
Finally!!! After a huge amount of red tape,$99,922.36 has today been transferred to the Christchurch Foundation and Victims Support. For those of you who don’t know, there were 2 Go Fund Me pages set up to help cover the cost of my legal fees and to ‘buy more eggs’. Gratefully, Gordon Legal acted probono for me so I don’t have any legal fees. I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep. I want to thank Corey and @sajjad12345 who set up the funds and every single person who donated to the money and made this possible. To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly hope that this can bring some relief to you. Keep spreading the love. ❤️🙌🏻
Egging a senator
The money had been raised for Connolly by two GoFundMe pages that were set up after he slapped an egg onto the head of right-wing Australian Senator Fraiser Anning.
17-year-old teenager smashes egg on Muslim-blaming Australian senator Fraser Anning’s head
The egging was in response to comments that Anning had made, which suggested that Muslim immigration was to blame for the attacks on two mosques in Christchurch.
Footage of the egging showed Anning immediately punching Connolly before several supporters of the senator tackled the teenager and pinned him to the ground.
Connolly was subsequently taken away by the police but released without charge.
“It wasn’t mine to keep”
After videos of Connolly’s altercation with Anning went viral worldwide, support for the teenager poured in with a GoFundMe page set up to help cover his legal fees and buy more eggs.
Crowdfunding started for egg-smashing teen hailed as new national hero by Australians
However, Connolly stated that he did not have any legal fees to pay for, since a legal firm, Gordon Legal, had served him pro bono.
“I decided to donate all monies to help provide some relief to the victims of the massacre… it wasn’t mine to keep,” he wrote.
“To the victims of the Tragedy, I whole heartedly [sic] hope that this can bring some relief to you”.
Meanwhile, Anning has lost his Senate seat in the recent Australian federal elections.
Anti-Muslim Australian senator Fraser Anning loses seat in elections
Top image via Will Connolly Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.