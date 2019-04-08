fbpx

Back
﻿

Driver in China fails breathalyser test after eating durian

Durians can get you high too.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 3, 03:12 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Durian season is coming and it is not just Singaporeans who are excited about the harvest.

Durian season in S’pore set to start in May & June 2019

The supposed king of fruits is also increasingly popular in China.

Durian lovers there are known to drive long distances just to get their fill of the spiky fruit.

But some might want to take note of a bizarre incident that has happened in China.

Man failed breathalyser test after eating durians

A video uploaded on May 1, 2019, showed a driver from Ru Dong county, an eastern province of Jiangsu, China, failing his breathalyser test during a police spot check.

The driver, who was told to get out of the car, retorted that he had just eaten some durians.

However, the police did not buy his words and asked him to confess how much alcohol he drank before driving.

A follow-up blood test showed that there was no traces of alcohol in the driver’s bloodstream.

Police officer try it out

Baffled by what the driver claimed, a police officer tried breathing into the breathalyser after taking some bites of durian.

The results showed that the blood alcohol content (BAC) was 36mg per 100ml, which exceeded the alcohol limit for 20mg per 100ml of blood.

However, when the police officer breathed into the breathalyser again after three minutes, the equipment did not detect any alcohol content in the sample.

At the end of the video, the police officer cautioned drivers about some food items that might contain some alcohol content, such as lychee and some pastries.

Drink driving is an offence in Singapore

Whether this is some dodgy Chinese video editing, or a quirk of science, or even the equipment involved, cannot be determined.

However, in Singapore, motorists are deemed to be unfit to drive if one is unable to control the vehicle properly under the influence of alcohol or having exceeded the alcohol limit.

According to the Road Traffic Act, the prescribed alcohol limits are as follows:

  1. 35mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath; or
  2. 80mg of alcohol in 100 ml of blood

But drink-driving is already an offence.

The police are empowered to ask motorists to do a preliminary breath test and if one refuses to cooperate, the police can arrest you without a warrant.

Top photo collage from Pear Video screenshots

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Big Box in Jurong East becomes ghost town as mall put up for sale

Sad.

May 3, 01:15 am

Man with special needs fell 8 storeys in Toa Payoh while searching for his hamster

Wong was fondly remembered for his little, thoughtful but significant gestures.

May 3, 12:14 am

Man suggests alternate version of Avengers: Endgame with S'pore cast

Now I really want Thanos to win.

May 2, 11:59 pm

Taiwanese man's AirPods work fine after accidentally swallowing it in his sleep & pooping it out

Good shit.

May 2, 11:40 pm

Honestbee went from raising S$20 million in funding to facing financial difficulties in 4 years

Intensive drain, not enough going back.

May 2, 11:13 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close