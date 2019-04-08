fbpx

Alleged stalker strips down to underwear & lies down along Ang Mo Kio HDB corridor

The incident has since been classified as a case of public nuisance.

Matthias Ang | May 3, 12:31 pm

The night can bring out all manners of characters.

Man filmed stripping in HDB corridor

On April 30, a post was uploaded to the 50 Shades Blacker (Singapore) Facebook group showing a man stripped down to his underwear lying down along a HDB corridor.

In post by CharLowe LC, it further alleged that the man was a drunk stalker who loitered at the corridor, followed the other women in the block, and had attempted to break into her flat repeatedly.

CharLowe also added that the man was supposedly let off the hook by the police on the grounds of being drunk, and that he stayed at a nearby block.

According to the police, the incident happened at Block 150 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5.

Here is a screenshot of the post:

Screenshot from 50 Shades Blacker (Singapore) Facebook

What the videos showed

The post is accompanied by four videos and a photo, showing the man undressing himself while lying in the corridor, and the eventual arrival of the police.

The first video showed the man lying on the floor of the corridor, while wearing only a black shirt and his underwear.

Throughout the video, he can be seen moaning and writhing on the ground, and putting his hand down his crotch.

A second video of the man subsequently showed him removing his shirt, leaving him only in his underwear.

Subsequently, the remaining photo and videos showed the man being confronted by the police, with the man still appearing to be topless at least.

Source: 50 Shades Blacker (Singapore) Facebook

The last video showed the man being led away by the police.

However, it is not clear from the videos if the man was let off afterwards or if he was sent back to a nearby block.

A case of public nuisance according to the police

In response to Mothership.sg queries, the police said:

“On 30 April 2019 at 12.52am, the Police were alerted to a case of public nuisance at Blk 150 Ang Mo Kio Ave 5. A 53-year-old man is assisting with investigations.”

Top image collage from 50 Shades Blacker (Singapore) Facebook

About Matthias Ang

Matthias is that annoying guy whose laughter overshadows the joke.

Show Facebook comments

