Republic Poly dropout returns to study diploma, graduates as valedictorian at age 30

Kee Teck Wei recently graduated with a diploma in Industrial & Operations Management from Republic Polytechnic (RP).

He is 30 years old.

As reserve valedictorian, he was not able to deliver his speech at the ceremony. So he took to Facebook to share his prepared speech instead.

In this speech, Kee shared how he finally graduated after dropping out from school in 2010.

Dropped out of school in 2010

Kee wrote that he should have graduated in 2010, but dropped out of school after seven semesters.

His cumulative GPA at that time was 1.59, and he attributed his poor performance in school to several factors, such as lack of motivation, discipline and also peer pressure to skip school.

He had also received multiple letters from the school on poor attendance and academic performance.

As Rowena Koh, the Assistant Director (Administration) for the School of Engineering, signed his withdrawal form, she told him to “come back when (he is) ready”.

Decided to return to RP

Kee joined the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) as a regular in 2011, where he was eventually awarded the Continuous Learning and Sponsorship Scheme by the SAF.

But after Kee left school, Koh’s words stuck.

He decided to return to Republic Polytechnic to complete a diploma from Industrial & Operations Management — the same course that he had dropped out from several years before.

By returning to school, he also hoped that he would be able to “lend a helping hand to those…who were lost like the old (him)”.

Returning to school was tough

Kee shared that returning to school was tough, a feat made even more challenging by the arrival of his newborn daughter during the first year of his studies.

Hence, for the subsequent semesters, he had to juggle dual responsibilities as both a student and a father.

However, he said that he constantly reminded himself that “nothing is impossible when you start believing”.

In his speech, he expressed gratitude to the school, the SAF and his family for helping him turn his dreams into reality.

Top photo composite image, via FB/Kee Teck Wei.