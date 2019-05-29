S’pore does not import Thai “Dragon King” peeled pineapples: SFA

A message circulating among Singaporeans has raised food safety concerns over some frozen peeled pineapples from Thailand.

Here’s a 2017 article from Taiwan:

Not imported to Singapore

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a statement on Facebook to clarify that the frozen peeled pineapples from Dragon King brand are not imported to Singapore:

“We are aware of a circulating message about Dragon King brand of frozen peeled pineapples from Thailand that have allegedly been found with cyclamic acid*. Based on our records, there is no import of the implicated brand of product into Singapore.”

They also explained what exactly Cyclamic acid is.

“Cyclamic acid is a sweetening agent permitted for use in certain food products at the levels specified in the Food Regulations. The use of cyclamic acid in frozen and chilled fruits is not permitted in Singapore.”

The SFA also added that they will be monitoring the safety of imported pineapples closely, especially peeled pineapples from Thailand.

Top photo from taiwannews and SFA Facebook