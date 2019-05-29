fbpx

Back
﻿

S’pore does not import Thai “Dragon King” peeled pineapples: SFA

The pineapples allegedly contain cyclamic acid.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 29, 01:47 pm

Events

Upsurge

A message circulating among Singaporeans has raised food safety concerns over some frozen peeled pineapples from Thailand.

Here’s a 2017 article from Taiwan:

Not imported to Singapore

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) issued a statement on Facebook to clarify that the frozen peeled pineapples from Dragon King brand are not imported to Singapore:

“We are aware of a circulating message about Dragon King brand of frozen peeled pineapples from Thailand that have allegedly been found with cyclamic acid*. Based on our records, there is no import of the implicated brand of product into Singapore.”

They also explained what exactly Cyclamic acid is.

“Cyclamic acid is a sweetening agent permitted for use in certain food products at the levels specified in the Food Regulations. The use of cyclamic acid in frozen and chilled fruits is not permitted in Singapore.”

The SFA also added that they will be monitoring the safety of imported pineapples closely, especially peeled pineapples from Thailand.

You can see the full post here:

Top photo from taiwannews and SFA Facebook

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Australia's "Egg Boy" donates A$100,000 to help victims of Christchurch terrorist attacks

The money had initially been raised to help with his legal fees and to buy more eggs.

May 29, 01:24 pm

New Huawei P30 Pro Amber Sunrise colour variant available in S'pore from May 30

In spite of their current situation, they're going ahead with this release.

May 29, 01:03 pm

Jho Low denies involvement in "sexual misconduct" at Burning Sun nightclub in Korea

Burning Sun was part of a gargantuan scandal itself.

May 29, 12:49 pm

S'pore placed on currency manipulator watchlist by Trump Administration

Malaysia, Vietnam, Japan and China are also on the list.

May 29, 12:35 pm

Kpop star Eunhyuk from Super Junior picks up Singlish phrase 'Walao eh'

Noice.

May 29, 11:51 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close