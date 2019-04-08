Domestic helper lies on FB about being mistreated, now prohibited from working in S’pore

In March 2019, a domestic helper posted to Facebook page FDW In Singapore (working conditions forum) about being mistreated by her employer:

The helper, 25-year-old Rosa, claimed that she was given minimal amounts of food and had her days off restricted by her “sir”.

The helper also alleged that she lifted mattresses at work, as her employer did not care that she previously had a breast operation due to a cyst.

Here is her previous post, which has since been removed:

The claims, however, turned out to be false, according to a Lianhe Wanbao report on May 4, 2019.

Furthermore, Rosa’s employer, a 40-year-old Mrs Lin, only found out about her helper’s claims when the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) called.

Employer: “I didn’t know what was happening”

Rosa was hired in June 2018 to look after Lim’s five-year-old son and her cancer-stricken father-in-law.

After nine months of employment, Lin found Rosa sufficiently competent and according to Wanbao, treated the helper like family.

But on March 14, Lin received a phone call from MOM, requesting to speak face-to-face with Rosa.

Speaking to the Chinese daily, Lin said,

“I didn’t know what was happening then, it was only afterwards that I found out that my helper had posted online, accusing me of abusing her.”

Following MOM’s intervention, Rosa allegedly removed her Facebook post in fright — but not before it had been reported by “online media” (we’re guessing that’s us).

Lin reveals to Wanbao that she has difficulty understanding Rosa’s actions.

The employer adds that she has never restricted her helper’s meal portions, and even bought many snacks for her.

“She [Rosa] said during the interview that she had already recovered from her illness, and we never overexerted her with manual labour, I cannot comprehend why she would go on the internet to accuse me, I am very disappointed and upset.”

MOM investigates

In an interview with Wanbao, MOM’s investigation officer T Karikalan said that they looked into the case after seeing the Facebook post and receiving feedback on it.

After speaking with the Rosa, however, the officer found out that the helper’s circumstance was quite unlike what she had claimed.

Karikalan told Wanbao,

“The helper clarified that her employer treated her very well, and said that she wanted more food but didn’t know how to ask for it, so she decided to ‘seek advice’ from other helpers online.”

Lin added that the helper apologised profusely after the incident, even crying and making a ruckus.

Rosa is currently back in her home country and is prohibited from working in Singapore.

Karikalan explains that in employer-helper cases, MOM seeks to understand the situation from both perspectives before coming to a solution.

“The helper lied and misled the public, causing hurt to her employer, and thus has been prohibited from working in Singapore,” he said.

Karikalan also said that first-time helpers in Singapore will undergo training.

Should they encounter any problems, they are also told to communicate with their employers, or approach the agency or MOM for help.

The officer advised,

“We recommend that employers keep an eye on their helpers for any problems they might face, as well as establish an avenue for communication to avoid misunderstandings.”

Bought helper gifts, overseas trips

Wanbao reports that Lin had previously brought Rosa on overseas trips and gifted her a mobile phone on her birthday.

So far, Rosa has been to Penang and Thailand, and the family was even planning to visit Japan soon. Lin claimed that she never controlled Rosa’s use of the mobile phone.

The employer also made sure that Rosa never lacked in food and clothing, and even bought toys for Rosa to mail home, as well as sponsored a Christmas meal for her family in the Philippines.

The toys were for the children of Rosa’s friends and family.

According to Lin, it was Rosa’s first time in Singapore. To ease her pining for her hometown, Lin said that she bought many Filipino snacks and sauces for Rosa.

“I later found that the helper had been checking up her contract online, trying to find out if plane tickets should be paid for by the employer or herself. Perhaps she wanted to go home, and thus came up with such a scheme.”

Lin said it was her first time hiring a helper, but her sincere intentions were met with accusations. Attacks by unknowing netizens made her feel worse.

Wanbao tried reaching out to Rosa, but the helper has declined to speak to them.

Top image of Wanbao and via Facebook post