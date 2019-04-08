S’pore-based doctor helped by sherpa guide in Himalayas has died

The doctor who was given oxygen by his sherpa guide to help him survive until he was rescued, had died on May 2, according to Today.

He was 48.

Advertisement

Chin Wui Kin, a Malaysian anaesthesiology consultant who was based in Singapore, was hiking on Mount Annapurna in Nepal.

However, he was stranded for two nights in the open near the mountain’s peak.

Sherpa guide gave him oxygen

Chin ran out of oxygen.

But his guide, Nima Tshering Sherpa, gave him his own cylinder of oxygen, which was his last.

Nima was unable to make an emergency call, and returned back to camp having suffered extensive injuries.

But he did manage to inform others of Chin’s plight.

Chin was then rescued on April 25 by helicopter, and treated at a hospital in Kathmandu, Nepal’s capital city.

He was then airlifted to Singapore for further treatment at National University Hospital.

Advertisement

According to Today, Chin’s friends and family visited the wake, which was held at a Buddhist temple in Bukit Merah on May 2.

Chin’s wife reportedly declined to speak and requested privacy.

Related story:

Top image from Chin Wui Kin’s Facebook page and PrajwalMohan via Wikimedia Commons.