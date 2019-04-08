Up to 60% off products & appliances at Philips carnival in Toa Payoh May 18 – 20, 2019
Can shop around.
A Philips carnival will take place from May 18 to May 20, 2019 at the Philips APAC centre in Toa Payoh.
Consumers can expect discounts of up to 60 per cent during this three-day sale and take part in various activities.
Daily hourly specials
While the brand has not specified what exactly will be at the sale, you can browse their site to keep an eye out for the item you want.
Otherwise, daily hourly specials will be offered across a range of categories, including mother and childcare, kitchen appliances, and floor care products.
These promotions will take place at 10am, 12pm, 2pm, and 4pm.
Here are some of the items to look out for:
You can browse the full range of daily specials here.
Talks, consultations, and live demonstrations
Besides shopping, there will also be education talks, free consultations on sleep issues, and live cooking demonstrations.
There will be kid-friendly activities as well.
Entry is free, but certain activities will require registration.
Date: May 18 – 20, 2019
Time: 9am – 6pm
Venue: Philips APAC Center, 622 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh, Singapore 319763
