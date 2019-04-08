Super adorable Detective Pikachu plushies & merchandise available at Pokémon Center S’pore

Detective Pikachu fever has officially arrived in Singapore.

Fans will be glad to know that official movie merchandise, featuring the irresistibly cute and fuzzy Detective Pikachu and his friends, is now available in Singapore.

Merchandise can be found at the official Pokémon Center Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport.

Adorable plushies

The new line of merchandise features Detective Pikachu, Psyduck and Ludicolo plush toys, along with a life-sized Detective Pikachu plushie:

Here’s what they look like:

Besides plushies, fans can also look out for other merchandise, such as graphic T-Shirts, towels, socks and even boxer briefs.

Eco bags, money pouches, stickers and clear folders are also available.

All goods are currently available at the Pokémon Center Singapore.

Some items, such as the plushies, are limited to two per customer.

