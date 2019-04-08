fbpx

Back
﻿

Super adorable Detective Pikachu plushies & merchandise available at Pokémon Center S’pore

Take my money already.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 11, 03:32 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

Detective Pikachu fever has officially arrived in Singapore.

Fans will be glad to know that official movie merchandise, featuring the irresistibly cute and fuzzy Detective Pikachu and his friends, is now available in Singapore.

Merchandise can be found at the official Pokémon Center Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport.

Adorable plushies

The new line of merchandise features Detective Pikachu, Psyduck and Ludicolo plush toys, along with a life-sized Detective Pikachu plushie:

Image may contain: text
Image via Pokémon Singapore

Here’s what they look like:

Besides plushies, fans can also look out for other merchandise, such as graphic T-Shirts, towels, socks and even boxer briefs.

No photo description available.
Image via Pokémon Singapore
Image may contain: text
Image via Pokémon Singapore
Image may contain: text
Image via Pokémon Singapore
No photo description available.
Image via Pokémon Singapore

Eco bags, money pouches, stickers and clear folders are also available.

No photo description available.
Image via Pokémon Singapore
Image may contain: text
Image via Pokémon Singapore

All goods are currently available at the Pokémon Center Singapore.

Some items, such as the plushies, are limited to two per customer.

If you can’t get enough of Detective Pikachu:

More about the Pokémon Center:

First look at Pokemon Center in Jewel Changi Airport

Insane queues at Pokémon Center & A&W on 1st day of Jewel Changi Airport public preview

Top photo via chrischia15 on Instagram

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Famous Joo Chiat Prawn Mee with umami soup reopens at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

It closed for four years but is now dishing out great prawn soup again.

May 11, 02:57 pm

7-year-old boy allegedly missing for 38 days had actually left S'pore with mother

Apparently, the father was looking for the boy.

May 11, 02:08 pm

Aviation analyst says S'pore Airlines & M'sia Airlines should merge to improve efficiency

It would be good for business, he said.

May 11, 01:04 pm

I attended a primary school where my mom was a teacher there. Funny, but true.

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

May 11, 12:14 pm

Cute Minnie Mouse EZ-Charm available from May 22, 2019 for S$29.90

So cute.

May 11, 11:44 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close