McDonald’s S’pore launches curry sauce bottle, spicy nuggets, french onion shaker fries & Kit Kat McFlurry at same time

Mandy How | May 28, 12:15 pm

From May 30, 2019, McDonald’s Singapore will be pushing out five items — two returning and three new — on its menu.

The two returning items are Curry Sauce Bottles and Spicy Chicken McNuggets, while the three new items are French Onion Shaker Fries, Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone, and Kit Kat McFlurry.

Here’s a look at them.

1) Curry Sauce Bottles

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

Each bottle costs S$5.50, and customers can purchase a maximum of four bottles with every purchase of McNuggets ala carte, Extra Value Meal or Happy Sharing Box.

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore
Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

2) Spicy Chicken McNuggets

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

The spicy nuggets are available in ala carte quantities of six, nine or 20 pieces from S$4.85, S$6.40 and S$12.50 respectively.

They are also available in a Happy Sharing Box, with has 12 pieces of Spicy Chicken McNuggets and eight McWings for S$12.85.

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

3) French Onion Shaker Fries

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

French Onion Shaker Fries are available while stocks last.

Upsize your extra value meal for S$0.70 to get it.

4) Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

The Purple Sweet Potato Waffle Cone is available only at dessert kiosks, from S$2 each.

It is only around for a limited time, on a while stocks last basis.

5) Kit Kat McFlurry

Photo via McDonald’s Singapore

Expect vanilla soft-serve swirled with chocolate sauce and crunchy Kit Kat bites.

The dessert is available at all outlets and dessert kiosks from S$3.10, while stocks last.

Top image via McDonald’s Singapore

