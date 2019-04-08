Creamier launches limited edition root beer float with popping candies on May 10, 2019 as farewell flavour
On March 19, 2019, Creamier announced the impending closure of their Toa Payoh outlet on June 30, 2019.
Tomorrow, the homegrown ice cream chain launches a limited edition farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float.
When we thought of what flavour to create that best represents Creamier Toa Payoh, we couldn’t help but focus on feelings. Magic. Play-time. Nostalgia. Heartlands. Childlike wonder. These were some of the words thrown around the table as we brainstormed, and our head chef excitedly blurted—why don’t we do a soda float mixed with a popular childhood candy. Launching tomorrow at all Creamier cafés is our Toa Payoh farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float. And what could be more nostalgic than an A&W Root Beer Float and popping candies? We made a root beer sorbet and swirled it with smooth French cream, and to enhance the sparkle, we added some popping candies to the mix. When we think of Creamier Toa Payoh, we think of comfort and the same fondness as diving into a delicious A&W Root Beer Float when we were kids. We hope you enjoy this tribute flavour as much as we do.✨
Here’s why they chose that flavour.
This root beer float consists of a root beer sorbet, smooth French cream and popping candies.
Previous ice cream float flavours include iced chocolate and Thai milk tea:
The Popping Root Beer Float will be available at all three of their outlets in Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks.
Top image courtesy of Creamier
