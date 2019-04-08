fbpx

Back
﻿

Creamier launches limited edition root beer float with popping candies on May 10, 2019 as farewell flavour

Swee.

Melanie Lim | May 9, 04:50 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

On March 19, 2019, Creamier announced the impending closure of their Toa Payoh outlet on June 30, 2019.

Creamier in Toa Payoh closing down on June 30, 2019

Tomorrow, the homegrown ice cream chain launches a limited edition farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float.

View this post on Instagram

When we thought of what flavour to create that best represents Creamier Toa Payoh, we couldn’t help but focus on feelings. Magic. Play-time. Nostalgia. Heartlands. Childlike wonder. These were some of the words thrown around the table as we brainstormed, and our head chef excitedly blurted—why don’t we do a soda float mixed with a popular childhood candy. Launching tomorrow at all Creamier cafés is our Toa Payoh farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float. And what could be more nostalgic than an A&W Root Beer Float and popping candies? We made a root beer sorbet and swirled it with smooth French cream, and to enhance the sparkle, we added some popping candies to the mix. When we think of Creamier Toa Payoh, we think of comfort and the same fondness as diving into a delicious A&W Root Beer Float when we were kids. We hope you enjoy this tribute flavour as much as we do.✨

A post shared by Creamier Handcrafted (@creamier_sg) on

Here’s why they chose that flavour.

“Launching tomorrow at all Creamier cafés is our Toa Payoh farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float. And what could be more nostalgic than an A&W Root Beer Float and popping candies? We made a root beer sorbet and swirled it with smooth French cream, and to enhance the sparkle, we added some popping candies to the mix.

When we think of Creamier Toa Payoh, we think of comfort and the same fondness as diving into a delicious A&W Root Beer Float when we were kids. We hope you enjoy this tribute flavour as much as we do.✨”

This root beer float consists of a root beer sorbet, smooth French cream and popping candies.

Previous ice cream float flavours include iced chocolate and Thai milk tea:

View this post on Instagram

Luvin it !

A post shared by Den (@den.s.k) on

The Popping Root Beer Float will be available at all three of their outlets in Toa Payoh, Tiong Bahru and Gillman Barracks.

Top image courtesy of Creamier

About Melanie Lim

Melanie likes taking and editing photos for Instagram.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Garden-themed cafe in Woodlands sells brunch, mains & Korean desserts under S$10

Weekend plans.

May 9, 04:14 pm

Peregrine falcon casually ripping other bird's head off for lunch in CBD

That's nature for you.

May 9, 03:57 pm

Jay Chou performing at National Stadium S'pore Jan 2020

Jay Chou or your chou chou?

May 9, 03:45 pm

Limited edition G-Shock rainbow watch will be available in S'pore soon for S$1,499

G-shocker!

May 9, 03:33 pm

Mahathir says Malays are weak in terms of economy & political mindset

One year since taking power, the Malaysian prime minister continues to be criticised on racial issues.

May 9, 03:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close