Creamier launches limited edition root beer float with popping candies on May 10, 2019 as farewell flavour

On March 19, 2019, Creamier announced the impending closure of their Toa Payoh outlet on June 30, 2019.

Tomorrow, the homegrown ice cream chain launches a limited edition farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float.

Here’s why they chose that flavour.

“Launching tomorrow at all Creamier cafés is our Toa Payoh farewell flavour: Popping Root Beer Float. And what could be more nostalgic than an A&W Root Beer Float and popping candies? We made a root beer sorbet and swirled it with smooth French cream, and to enhance the sparkle, we added some popping candies to the mix.

When we think of Creamier Toa Payoh, we think of comfort and the same fondness as diving into a delicious A&W Root Beer Float when we were kids. We hope you enjoy this tribute flavour as much as we do.✨”