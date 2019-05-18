fbpx

Up to 50% discount on Craftholic soft toys & accessories at Bugis+

While stocks last.

Zhangxin Zheng | May 19, 04:11 pm

Craftholic is a popular Japanese lifestyle brand with iconic rabbit and bear designs.

Photo from Craftholic Singapore Facebook.

And it appears that a massive clearance sale is going on at one of their outlets in Singapore at Bugis+.

Up to 50 percent discount

According to Singapore Atrium Sale, the discounted items include phone cases, plushies and keychains.

Here are some photos taken for your consideration before making a trip down:

iPhone 6 phone case selling at S$9.90.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Keychain originally sold at S$18.50 now selling at S$9.90.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Furry Rab phone case selling at S$9.90.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Wedding couple plushies now on 40 percent discount.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Pouch selling at S$9.90.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Christmas decorative items selling at S$9.90.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Plushie selling at S$9.90.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Grey plushie originally costs S$55 now on 50 percent discount.

Photo by Singapore Atrium Sale.

Top photo collage from photos by Singapore Atrium Sale

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

