Up to 50% discount on Craftholic soft toys & accessories at Bugis+
While stocks last.
Upsurge
Craftholic is a popular Japanese lifestyle brand with iconic rabbit and bear designs.
And it appears that a massive clearance sale is going on at one of their outlets in Singapore at Bugis+.
Up to 50 percent discount
According to Singapore Atrium Sale, the discounted items include phone cases, plushies and keychains.
Here are some photos taken for your consideration before making a trip down:
iPhone 6 phone case selling at S$9.90.
Keychain originally sold at S$18.50 now selling at S$9.90.
Furry Rab phone case selling at S$9.90.
Wedding couple plushies now on 40 percent discount.
Pouch selling at S$9.90.
Christmas decorative items selling at S$9.90.
Plushie selling at S$9.90.
Grey plushie originally costs S$55 now on 50 percent discount.
Top photo collage from photos by Singapore Atrium Sale
