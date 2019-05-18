Up to 50% discount on Craftholic soft toys & accessories at Bugis+

Craftholic is a popular Japanese lifestyle brand with iconic rabbit and bear designs.

Advertisement

And it appears that a massive clearance sale is going on at one of their outlets in Singapore at Bugis+.

Up to 50 percent discount

According to Singapore Atrium Sale, the discounted items include phone cases, plushies and keychains.

Here are some photos taken for your consideration before making a trip down:

iPhone 6 phone case selling at S$9.90.

Advertisement

Keychain originally sold at S$18.50 now selling at S$9.90.

Furry Rab phone case selling at S$9.90.

Advertisement

Wedding couple plushies now on 40 percent discount.

Pouch selling at S$9.90.

Christmas decorative items selling at S$9.90.

Plushie selling at S$9.90.

Grey plushie originally costs S$55 now on 50 percent discount.

Advertisement

Top photo collage from photos by Singapore Atrium Sale