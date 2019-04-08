Court makes man split S$1.25m 4D prize with wife as he cannot prove he didn’t intend to share money

In 2002, a man bought a lottery ticket in Singapore and won S$1.25 million.

He subsequently separated from his wife and the interim judgment of divorce was granted in 2014.

According to The Straits Times, he is now being made to share the lottery winnings with his wife as part of their matrimonial asset.

Initial High Court ruling

When he and his wife got a divorce, the High Court initially ruled that the husband’s winnings from the 4D ticket can be treated as his personal contribution to the purchase of the family home.

What this means is that this amount is attributed solely to the husband.

Subsequently, the wife filed an appeal.

She argued that the contributions towards the purchase of the family home using the 4D prize money should be constituted by the both of them, and not just him alone.

The implication of this would be that the lottery winnings can be split between both parties when there is a divorce.

Lottery winnings should be shared

ST reported that Singapore’s apex court has since overturned the High Court’s decision, ruling that the man’s lottery winnings should indeed be shared equally.

The reason? It was assessed that the ticket was bought with the “intention of benefiting the family”.

The Appeal Judge explained that the husband cannot prove that he intended to keep the winnings for himself.

He stated that the husband had deposited his winnings into their joint account, and used it to pay for the mortgage.

In addition, the Judge clarified that these winnings are separate from the man’s winnings between 2010 and 2013 since the couple had separated in 2004.

His winnings from 2011 to 2013 were deposited into his personal account.

Wife’s share up by 7 percent

Initially, the man was given 58 per cent of the matrimonial assets while the woman was allocated 42 per cent after their divorce.

However, following the Apex court’s finding, the wife’s contribution to the matrimonial pool of assets increased to 49.1 per cent.

The wife would receive S$4.574 million, while the man would get S$4.743 million in assets.

Top photo via Singapore Pools & Wikipedia