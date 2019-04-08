45-year-old man caught with 68 litres of cough syrup, allegedly stolen from clinics in Bedok

A 45-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts on May 1, 2019.

On April 30, 2019, at around 4.19pm, the police received a report of cough syrup stolen from a clinic along Bedok North Street 1.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to be involved in a series of cough syrup thefts at clinics along the same street, as well as Bedok Road.

During a joint operation on May 1, 2019, officers from Bedok Police Division and the Health Science Authority (HSA) seized a total of approximately 18 gallons (68 litres) of cough syrup.

The identity of the suspect was established using the aid of images from police cameras and ground enquiries.

The man will be charged in court on May 2, 2019, for the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If convicted, he will be sentenced to a prison term of no more than seven years, a fine, or both.

He is also being investigated by HSA under the Prohibitions Against Supply of Unregistered Health Products under Section 15(1) of the Health Products Act.

If convicted, he will be sentenced to a prison term of no more than two years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

Image from Singapore Police