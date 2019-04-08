fbpx

Back
﻿

45-year-old man caught with 68 litres of cough syrup, allegedly stolen from clinics in Bedok

That's a lot of cough syrup.

Nyi Nyi Thet | May 2, 12:49 am

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

A 45-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts on May 1, 2019.

On April 30, 2019, at around 4.19pm, the police received a report of cough syrup stolen from a clinic along Bedok North Street 1.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man was believed to be involved in a series of cough syrup thefts at clinics along the same street, as well as Bedok Road.

During a joint operation on May 1, 2019, officers from Bedok Police Division and the Health Science Authority (HSA) seized a total of approximately 18 gallons (68 litres) of cough syrup.

Here it is.

The identity of the suspect was established using the aid of images from police cameras and ground enquiries.

The man will be charged in court on May 2, 2019, for the offence of theft in dwelling under Section 380 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224.

If convicted, he will be sentenced to a prison term of no more than seven years, a fine, or both.

He is also being investigated by HSA under the Prohibitions Against Supply of Unregistered Health Products under Section 15(1) of the Health Products Act.

If convicted, he will be sentenced to a prison term of no more than two years, a fine of up to S$50,000, or both.

Image from Singapore Police

About Nyi Nyi Thet

Thet has a chronic fear of teenage girls laughing at him. He sometimes puts on a cap in his room and yells “Gryffindor”.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Husband of 39-year-old e-scooter rider killed in Woodlands bus accident appeals for eyewitnesses

Plea for eyewitnesses.

May 2, 12:39 am

Young man on road at Clarke Quay slams hood of taxi 3 times, refuses to get out of the way

Anger issues.

May 1, 10:30 pm

Almost 2kg of heroin seized in drug haul worth S$183,000, 4 suspects arrested in Joo Chiat

One of them had S$13,800 in cash on him.

May 1, 09:09 pm

Workers' Party addresses challenges for S'pore PMETs & older workers in Labour Day message

The Workers' Party speaking on Labour Day.

May 1, 08:43 pm

3 NMPs concerned that new fake news bill may be used to suppress debate for political purposes

They're also formally proposing 4 amendments to the Bill. Brave move.

May 1, 08:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close