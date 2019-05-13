Up to 70% off at Converse warehouse sale in Tai Seng May 30 – June 2, 2019

Converse will be having a warehouse sale from May 30 to June 2, 2019 in Tai Seng.

Besides sneakers, there will also be apparel and accessories, such as bags, caps, and socks on sale.

You can browse their site for a closer look at the designs.

The brand confirms that products will be going for up to 70 percent off at the sale, with prices ranging from S$19 – S$59 for footwear.

For accessories, items will cost upwards of S$5.

While the organiser did not specify what will be at the sale, it is likely that the event will feature past-season and clearance models.

Here’s what past events have been like:

Address: 27 Harrison Road, Singapore 369647

Event Period:

May 30 – June 2 , 2019

Thursday – Saturday, 10am – 8:30pm

Sunday, 10am – 5pm

Top photo via Ronel Añonuevo/Facebook