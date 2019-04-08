ComfortDelGro reportedly opening app up for private-hire drivers to use

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro may launch non-metered fares (i.e. surge pricing) and then open its taxi-booking app to private-hire drivers.

The Straits Times reported these latest developments that have yet to be launched, which will be for the operator to claw back market share lost to Grab and Go-Jek.

Aspersions cast on dynamic fares

Metered fares have long been touted by the traditional taxi operator as transparent and regulated, while dynamic fares have been characterised as irregular with random fluctuations affected by demand.

But that did not stop ComfortDelGro from tying up with Uber in January 2018 — before it closed down in Singapore — to introduce surge pricing.

No confirmation or denial

Sources told ST that ComfortDelGro will offer this surge pricing fare option through its phone app, alongside regular metered fares.

ComfortDelGro spokesman Tammy Tan did not confirm or deny ST’s queries.

She said: “We are always looking at ways to cater to different commuter and driver needs.”

ComfortDelGro finding a way back

With dynamic pricing, the transport giant is looking at a viable way to re-enter the private-hire space since its failed tie-up with Uber in 2018, when the American ride-hailing firm pulled out of Southeast Asia.

With ComfortDelGro eventually expected to open its cab-booking app to private-hire drivers, it could then tap on the 46,500 private-hire drivers in Singapore.

This is one way for ComfortDelGro to grow a new revenue stream from ride hailing.

By eventually allowing private-hire drivers access to the app, it could allow ComfortDelGro a cut of the drivers’ earnings of possibly up to 20 percent of the price of each ride.

ComfortDelGro already controls 60 percent of Singapore’s 20,000-strong taxi fleet.

But its taxi fleet numbers are declining with drivers finding it harder to earn as much as before Grab and Go-Jek were on the scene.

Downside for taxi drivers?

Moreover, such a move could upset taxi drivers, as it would be direct competition and a form of cannibalism as the traditional taxi model has been compromised and upended — blurring the lines between Grab, Go-Jek and ComfortDelGro.

There are close to 100,000 licensed taxi drivers in Singapore for all to tap on, but fewer than half of them are said to be active.

New revenue stream

Average daily taxi trips have shrunk by nearly one-third since Grab entered Singapore in 2013, ST reported.

Regulations are already in place, so it is a matter of time as and when ComfortDelGro decides to start with these new measures.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore has mandated that drivers can use any ride-booking app, while operators cannot enforce exclusivity clauses.

The Land Transport Authority and Public Transport Council have given the green light for surge pricing by taxi operators.

Commuters benefit

Commuters stand to benefit from surge pricing as waiting time may also shorten with access to a bigger fleet.

Potential benefits to taxi driver

Ang Hin Kee, deputy chairman of the Government Parliamentary Committee for Transport, who is also executive adviser to the National Taxi Association and the National Private Hire Vehicles Association, said ComfortDelGro drivers will also experience less empty cruising and not depend only on street hailing or phone bookings with the various fare types.

With ComfortDelGro’s large fleet, the “ceiling of how high dynamic fare can rise may be curtailed”.

It is not known to what extent all these benefits will cancel each other out though.