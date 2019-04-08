fbpx

Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf giving away free iced tea for Ramadan now till May 16, no strings attached

Good stuff.

Fasiha Nazren | May 6, 05:26 pm

Events

From now till May 16, Popular coffee chain Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf will be offering free small-sized iced teas worth S$6.50 each from iftar until 8pm.

For the uninitiated, iftar refers to the time where Muslims break their fast during the month of Ramadan.

Absolutely free

The iced tea is limited to one redemption per person.

Otherwise, there are absolutely no other terms and conditions to the promotion:

Special giveaway for everyone

And while the offer is prepared for Muslims who are observing Ramadan, that doesn’t mean it is only valid for Muslims.

According to their Facebook page, the coffee house welcomes all customers to join them:

However, make sure you’re going to the correct outlets.

 The giveaway is valid at all stores except for the following nine outlets: Orchard Central, Esplanade, Ngee Ann Poly, Nanyang Technological University, Millenia Walk, Singapore EXPO, Changi Airport, Sentosa and Marina Bay Sands.

Find the nearest store to you here.

Top image from Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf’s Facebook page

 

