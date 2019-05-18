NSF who groped boy’s private parts in church sentenced to 130 hours of community service & 18 months’ probation

A 20-year-old full-time National Serviceman (NSF) was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and 130 hours of community service for groping the private parts of a 10-year-old boy.

According to The Straits Times on May 13, the NSF had committed the indecent act on his victim in the toilet of a church in July 2018.

The NSF had been serving as a volunteer within its student care centre.

Apart from probation and community service, the NSF has also been placed under a daily curfew lasting from 10pm to 6am, and a requirement of undergoing psychological treatment to address his offending behaviour.

His parents have also been placed under a bond of S$5,000 to ensure his good behaviour.

Victim regarded accused as his sibling

The church that the accused had volunteered at was in the east, ST further reported.

He had been assigned to teach students from Primary One to Four at its student care centre.

ST cited Deputy Public Prosecutor Gregory Gan, who stated the NSF had first met his victim in January 2017, whereupon they both began chatting over Instagram.

Gan highlighted that a close relationship developed between the two of them, with the victim coming to regard the accused as his sibling.

Additionally, the NSF had asked the boy to address him kor kor or elder brother (dai gor/ dai lou) in Cantonese.

In July 2018, prior to groping his victim’s private parts, the NSF asked the boy to follow him to the male toilet on the second storey of a church.

Afterwards, the boy told his mother what the NSF had done, resulting in the care services director filing a police report on Sept. 7, 2018.

Not his first incident

The 10-year-old boy was not the NSF’s first victim however, ST highlighted.

The accused also pleaded guilty to an earlier incident in March 2018 where he preyed on a nine-year-old boy, which was considered during the sentencing for the July incident.

The court heard that the NSF had developed a “curiosity for young boys” sometime in 2018.

What are the charges for such offences?

Under the Children and Young Persons Act, anyone who commits an indecent act on a child is liable for an imprisonment term of up to five years, and a fine of up to S$10,000, for a first-time conviction.

As for subsequent convictions, the term of imprisonment goes up to seven years, while a fine goes up to S$20,000.

