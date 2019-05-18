64-year-old Chow Yun Fat celebrates birthday by hiking with friends

Chow Yun Fat is a Hong Kong mega movie star known for his frugal lifestyle.

With a rumoured net worth of as much as S$981 million, or HK$5.6 billion, Chow also promised to give away all of his wealth to charity after he dies.

Hiking on his birthday

Chow turned 64 on May 18, 2019, and he spent his birthday by going on a hike with some friends and having lunch.

Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen and husband Julian Cheung (better known as Chilam) were part of the group who went hiking with Chow on Saturday.

The hike lasted for about three hours before the group went for lunch.

Yuen posted photos of the simple celebration on her Instagram, wishing her “idol” a happy birthday.

Besides Yeun and Cheung, other Hong Kong celebrities included Nina Paw, Liu Kai Chi, Kenny Wong and Catherine Chau.

Lunch celebration

The group of about 20 people celebrated Chow’s birthday with longevity buns.

According to Yuen, Chau also prepared an icing plate which said: “Fat Gor, happy birthday, the more you run the more spirited you become, the more you run the sharper you become”.

So wholesome.

Top photo from Anita Yuen’s Instagram