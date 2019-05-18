fbpx

Back
﻿

64-year-old Chow Yun Fat celebrates birthday by hiking with friends

Happy birthday, Fat Gor!

Zhangxin Zheng | May 21, 12:05 pm

Events

Upsurge

Chow Yun Fat is a Hong Kong mega movie star known for his frugal lifestyle.

With a rumoured net worth of as much as S$981 million, or HK$5.6 billion, Chow also promised to give away all of his wealth to charity after he dies.

Chow Yun Fat, allegedly worth S$981 million, to give away whole fortune with S’porean wife’s blessing

Hiking on his birthday

Chow turned 64 on May 18, 2019, and he spent his birthday by going on a hike with some friends and having lunch.

Hong Kong actress Anita Yuen and husband Julian Cheung (better known as Chilam) were part of the group who went hiking with Chow on Saturday.

The hike lasted for about three hours before the group went for lunch.

Yuen posted photos of the simple celebration on her Instagram, wishing her “idol” a happy birthday.

Besides Yeun and Cheung, other Hong Kong celebrities included Nina Paw, Liu Kai Chi, Kenny Wong and Catherine Chau.

Lunch celebration

The group of about 20 people celebrated Chow’s birthday with longevity buns.

According to Yuen, Chau also prepared an icing plate which said: “Fat Gor, happy birthday, the more you run the more spirited you become, the more you run the sharper you become”.

So wholesome.

Top photo from Anita Yuen’s Instagram

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Jokowi officially declared winner of 2019 Indonesia presidential election

He will be named as president in a few days if the result is not challenged.

May 21, 11:28 am

Game of Thrones final episode blocked in China because of trade war

Pirated the episode in the end.

May 21, 11:20 am

Scoot flight from Tiruchirappalli to S'pore diverted to Chennai at 2.30am after smoke alert

False alarm.

May 21, 10:53 am

US delays Huawei ban for 90 days as small states might suffer from blacklisting

About turn.

May 21, 08:59 am

S'poreans still addicted to buying bottled water from M'sia sold at 1,000 times S'pore tap water price

Funny thing is, water bottled in Malaysia uses water treated in Singapore.

May 21, 12:56 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close