Chinatown Complex to reopen on June 1, 2019

Enjoy your Saturdate there!

Zhangxin Zheng | May 31, 04:14 pm

Chinatown Complex has been closed for renovations since March 1, 2019.

Most of the stalls at this huge hawker centre will be ready for business when it reopens on June 1.

Cleaner and brighter hawker centre

According to CNA, the renovations cost about S$2.5 million to upgrade the building that is more than 35 years old.

Renovations were last carried out about five years ago.

Some stallholders took this hiatus to go on holiday while others took up part-time jobs to supplement lost income.

While the hawker centre looks largely the same as before, it is definitely cleaner than before.

Some changes to improve the dining experience include a new sewerage system, more fans, new paintwork and netting to prevent pigeons from entering the hawker centre.

Reopens on June 1, 2019

While the complex reopens on June 1 officially, not all the stalls might be open that day.

Here are some stalls that will be open in the first week:

Xiu Ji Ikan Bilis Yong Tau Fu will open on June 7, 2019.

Chang Ji Gourmet with their S$1 Economical Bee Hoon and Porridges will reopen on June 5.

And not to forget about this uncle, who you can buy towels from again:

Uncle selling towels at Chinatown Complex to support disabled twin sisters get S’poreans’ help

Hope your favourite stalls are reopening soon!

All photos from Chinatown Complex Food Centre Facebook

 

About Zhangxin Zheng

Zhangxin’s favourite pastime is singing Mulan’s soundtrack in the mangrove forests. She hopes to perfect the art of napping in a hammock in the mangroves without being drowned by rising sea levels.

