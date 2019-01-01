Chinese state-run media Global Times praises PM Lee’s & George Yeo’s comments on May Fourth movement

Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times (GT) published an article on May 5 that heaped praise on Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s and former foreign minister George Yeo’s reflections on China’s May Fourth Movement.

What is the May Fourth Movement?

The movement took place in 1919 in China, and saw thousands of students, workers and merchants take to the streets of Beijing to demand the country take a more active stance in protecting its sovereignty from imperialist powers.

According to The Diplomat, the protests were a clear culmination of populist sentiments regarding China’s “century of humiliation”, and the movement was widely thought to be a turning point in the transformation of China’s post-imperial trajectory.

Departure from previous antagonistic tone towards Singapore

The GT article is a departure from the tabloid’s previous coverage of issues related to Singapore, such as its belligerent stance on the Terrex incident, as well as its commentary on Singapore’s upcoming 4G leadership, which were less than positive.

But first, let’s take a look at PM Lee’s remarks on the May Fourth Movement that GT found little to no fault with.

History is worth looking back on: PM Lee

PM Lee shared a commentary by former foreign minister George Yeo that was published on local Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao back in 2009.

PM Lee wrote the following comments to accompany his post (roughly translated):

“If you use a bronze tray as a mirror, you can see if you’re dressed properly, if you use history as a mirror, you can know the reason why a country prospers or collapses; if you use people as a mirror, you can realise where you went wrong or did well. These words by Emperor Taizong of Tang reminded us of the importance of history. This year is the 100th anniversary of China’s May Fourth Movement. Former foreign affairs minister George Yeo wrote an essay in 2009 that details the importance of the role the May Fourth Movement plays in China’s modernisation, as well as the lasting impact it had on Singapore’s development. A hundred years after the May Fourth Movement, it is worth it for us to reflect on the cultural revival and patriotism it represents. This essay (written by Yeo) is worth reading again.”

GT highlighted both of PM Lee’s posts

GT highlighted PM Lee’s comments, bringing up the proverb used by PM Lee, and said that he used the proverb to emphasise the importance of history.

The article also highlighted another post that PM Lee wrote on the momentous event.

In it, he shared an article by The Diplomat that wrote about the legacy left by the movement on modern China.

PM Lee also remarked that while May 4 has become known for being “Star Wars Day”, May 4 this year is actually a centenary for the May Fourth Movement, which is a watershed for China.

China should take a look at how others view it: George Yeo

Yeo published an updated reflection piece on the May Fourth Movement in 2019.

It is available on Lianhe Zaobao, but you can also read his English commentary here.

In it, he reflected on the events that took place before a hundred years ago that led China to its “weakened state” in 1919.

The series of unreasonable demands made by the Empire of Japan on China infuriated many, which led to mass protests by students, intellectuals and workers.

Yeo also gave his opinion on China’s relations with the world, as well as other external countries and regions, such as United States (U.S.), India, and Europe.

He had a word of advice for present-day China as well, saying that it should reflect on how the world perceives them today:

“A hundred years ago, the Chinese people looked themselves in the mirror and understood why the world viewed them with contempt. A hundred years hence, the Chinese people should look themselves in the mirror again and reflect on how the world view them today.”

He added that although there is “some justification” for China’s perception that countries such as the U.S. wishes it ill, it should be concerned that others are getting increasingly worried that it is “turning the table against them”.

This is because China is “now too big to take a low profile and hide its shine” (tao guang yang hui, 韬光养晦).

Therefore, China “must find a way to shine brighter without outshining others”.

May Fourth impacted Singapore: George Yeo

Yeo also gave his views on how the May Fourth Movement had impacted ethnic Chinese all over the world, and that includes the Chinese in Singapore too.

China is not an imperialist power: GT

GT echoed what Yeo said, that the China, which was “bullied” in the past by foreign powers, is now different as it is becoming increasingly powerful.

This has in turn led other countries, which already have a deep-rooted misunderstanding towards China, to fear the Middle Kingdom.

GT then added its own assessment, saying that China has never had the imperialistic tradition of colonising other peoples, and that China has always protected its national interests that it deems legal.

Praised Singapore’s ethnic Chinese community

Saying that the impact of the May Fourth Movement has spread beyond the shores of China and reached the ethnic Chinese societies of both Singapore and Malaysia, GT praised the “largest Chinese-language media” Lianhe Zaobao for its coverage on the May Fourth Movement.

It continues to say that “as an ethnic Chinese majority society in Southeast Asia, Singapore cannot be excluded from Asia’s historical developments”.

“The May Fourth Movement allowed Singapore’s Chinese immigrants to think about how to really put behind feudalism and foolishness, and walk towards true modernisation,” it opined.

It included a quote from Yow Cheun Hoe, Director at Nanyang Technological University’s Centre for Chinese Language & Culture too:

“The significance of the May Fourth Movement is steeped in nationalism, and this was not present before 1919. The culture in both Singapore and the Malay Peninsula is influenced by the May Fourth Movement, and so allows people to lean closer towards the Chinese consciousness.”

Top image via Lee Hsien Loong/FB & George Yeo/FB