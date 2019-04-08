fbpx

Cat in Indonesia spoils owner’s earpiece, brings home snake as replacement

Well-mannered cat.

Fasiha Nazren | May 7, 07:00 pm

Cats can be both weird and adorable creatures.

Here are some examples of felines exhibiting such behaviours:

Thai man sleeping with breathing difficulty records loving cat sleeping on his face

“Ah Pui”, a S’pore kopitiam kitty known to lie around with his own chou chou, died in 2016

And here’s yet another silly kitty.

Photo from Haryanto Pherwirra Ramadhani’s Facebook page

Playing with earpiece

On April 30, one Haryanto Pherwirra Ramadhani shared his cat’s shenanigans on Kami Pecinta Kucing Indonesia, a Facebook page for cat lovers in Indonesia.

According to Haryanto, his young cat was playing with his earpiece on the bed.

It started biting on the earpiece until it got cut into half:

Photo from Haryanto Pherwirra Ramadhani’s Facebook page

Returns with a gift for owner

Upset that his earpiece was sacrificed, Haryanto began to nag at the cat and it eventually ran out of the house.

An hour later, the cat returned home, but not without bringing home a gift for its owner: A small snake.

Photo from Haryanto Pherwirra Ramadhani’s Facebook page

Replacement for earpiece

The post has since garnered over 9,100 reactions and more than 6,500 shares.

Commenters also said that the snake is more than just an apology gift, as it’s a replacement for the owner’s broken earpiece.

“There, he replaced it… It’s a replacement for the earpiece that it spoiled.”

“It’s replacing the broken earpiece.”

“Don’t scold him, he already gave you a replacement for your earpiece.”

How thoughtful.

Here’s the original post:

Translation of post:

“Earlier today, it was playing with my earpiece on my bed. Without knowing anything, it bit off my earpiece into two pieces.

I immediately nagged at it and he left the house. When he got back about an hour later, he brought home a gift.”

Top image from Haryanto Pherwirra Ramadhani’s Facebook page

About Fasiha Nazren

Fasiha is only afraid of three things - cockroaches, her parents and the deafening screamos of post hardcore bands.

