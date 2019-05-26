30 rescued cats up for adoption on May 26 at Serangoon

A common refrain when it comes to getting a pet is, “Adopt, don’t shop”.

And on May 26, 2019, you will have the chance to do just that.

Some 30 feline friends, who have either been abandoned or rescued, will be looking for a forever home.

Cats and kittens are available.

Here are some photos of the sweethearts at the adoption drive:

All cats have been tested negative for FIV and FELV, viruses that affect the animal’s immune system.

As the 30 cats are actually under 12 different rescuers, the drive makes it much easier for potential adopters to visit multiple cats at one go, instead of individually.

The event will take place at Serangoon Avenue 3, a walkable distance Serangoon MRT Station.

Interested parties are required to message the organiser over Facebook for the full address:

Time:

May 26, 2019

1pm – 6pm

Top image via Cat Wu/Facebook