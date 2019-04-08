fbpx

Captain America spotted on North East Line, at Upper Serangoon, Hougang & Sengkang

He can do this all day.

Belmont Lay | May 2, 06:26 pm

Captain America has a catchphrase: “I can do this all day.”

And in Singapore, it appears there is one person who can be Captain America all day, any day — for the past few years, it seems.

Captain America on Northeast Line

Just like the Marvel movies counterpart, the Singapore version of Captain America appears to be quite fair and honourable, as he abides by egalitarian principles.

A photo of Captain America trying to catch the North East Line MRT train but being confronted by a Hydra stooge Public Transport Security Command officer, was put up on Facebook on May 2, 2019:

There is absolutely no context to the photo, other than a guy dressed up as Captain America and doing a very Singaporean thing: Trying to catch a ride on the public transport because real heroes are the ones who ride it out with the masses.

In Hougang

Another person then claimed to have seen Captain America in Hougang:

Which is not surprising because Hougang is a stop on the NEL.

And he is waiting for the green man to come on because, hey, he is law-abiding.

He is just heading home to hang up his shield for the day.

Upper Serangoon Road

Back in February 2018, Captain America was also seen outside the now-defunct Serangoon Junior College:

This is not surprising as he is going in the direction of Hougang.

What is surprising is that he is doing it with in-line skates.

But it helps achieve that blurry effect on camera as he can go faster than running.

In Sengkang

Even more surprising is that Captain America sightings are not even that new.

As early as 2016, before the full transformation into the super soldier outfit, Captain America was already in-line skating around Sengkang with his trademark shield:

Can he do this all day?

He sure can do this all day.

