fbpx

Back
﻿

Newest North-South Line Station Canberra to open on Nov. 2, 2019

No need to bus down to Sembawang or Yishun to get to the MRT soon.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 21, 12:13 pm

Events

Upsurge

The new Canberra MRT station on the North-South Line (NSL) will open on November 2, 2019.

This was announced by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and
Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan during his visit at the station site on May 20, to observe the final day of the three-day staged NSL closures to facilitate works for Canberra station.

The new station, located between Yishun and Sembawang and is the second station to be built on an existing track, the other being Dover on the East-West Line (EWL) in 2001.

Less travelling time for residents

Canberra station will serve upcoming residential developments and existing public housing estates, including EastLink I and II @ Canberra and Eastwave @ Canberra, with 17,000 households being within a 10-minute walk of the station.

This will save commuters up to 10 minutes in travel time towards the city or Jurong East.

Screenshot via LTA


Construction work is currently ongoing; a 72-metre long rail crossover track is being constructed near the station to connect the existing tracks leading to and from the station.

The new track allows trains to cross from one track to another when the need arises.

During the Vesak Day long weekend, the three day staged closure was held to facilitate the construction of the crossover track.

5 MRT stations near new Canberra station to close for track works over Vesak Day weekend

The station will also be the first elevated MRT station to provide commuters with direct access to the city-bound train platform via an elevated link bridge across Canberra link.

The station will also be connected by sheltered walkways to nearby bus stops, and more than 500 bicycle parking lots.

Top image via LTA

About Guan Zhen Tan

Guan Zhen always thought she'd grow up to be happy. Now, she finds solace in things like doodling, Visual Kei bands, strange memes and silly references.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

64-year-old Chow Yun Fat celebrates birthday by hiking with friends

Happy birthday, Fat Gor!

May 21, 12:05 pm

Jokowi officially declared winner of 2019 Indonesia presidential election

He will be named as president in a few days if the result is not challenged.

May 21, 11:28 am

Game of Thrones final episode blocked in China because of trade war

Pirated the episode in the end.

May 21, 11:20 am

Scoot flight from Tiruchirappalli to S'pore diverted to Chennai at 2.30am after smoke alert

False alarm.

May 21, 10:53 am

US delays Huawei ban for 90 days as small states might suffer from blacklisting

About turn.

May 21, 08:59 am

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close