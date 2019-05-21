Newest North-South Line Station Canberra to open on Nov. 2, 2019

The new Canberra MRT station on the North-South Line (NSL) will open on November 2, 2019.

This was announced by Coordinating Minister for Infrastructure and

Minister for Transport Khaw Boon Wan during his visit at the station site on May 20, to observe the final day of the three-day staged NSL closures to facilitate works for Canberra station.

The new station, located between Yishun and Sembawang and is the second station to be built on an existing track, the other being Dover on the East-West Line (EWL) in 2001.

Less travelling time for residents

Canberra station will serve upcoming residential developments and existing public housing estates, including EastLink I and II @ Canberra and Eastwave @ Canberra, with 17,000 households being within a 10-minute walk of the station.

This will save commuters up to 10 minutes in travel time towards the city or Jurong East.

Construction work is currently ongoing; a 72-metre long rail crossover track is being constructed near the station to connect the existing tracks leading to and from the station.

The new track allows trains to cross from one track to another when the need arises.

During the Vesak Day long weekend, the three day staged closure was held to facilitate the construction of the crossover track.

The station will also be the first elevated MRT station to provide commuters with direct access to the city-bound train platform via an elevated link bridge across Canberra link.

The station will also be connected by sheltered walkways to nearby bus stops, and more than 500 bicycle parking lots.

Top image via LTA