South Korea cafe builds ‘stairway to sky’, customers queue 1hr for photos
Cafe Ceilo 957 in South Korea has become the latest Instagram hit, thanks to its stairway to the sky.
Here are some photos of it:
Of course, the stairway doesn’t actually reach the sky. You can see how it ends abruptly here:
Apparently, there is a queue for people waiting to take photos on the stairs, with waiting times as long as up to approximately one hour.
Opened in April
The cafe recently opened in April, and this is what other parts of it look like:
The place offers pastries and beverages.
Address: Jeollanam-do Gokseong-gun Gyeom-myeon Majeon-ri 957-5
Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily
Top photo via @heeeon_lim & @hyunvely_k
