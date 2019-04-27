fbpx

Back
﻿

South Korea cafe builds ‘stairway to sky’, customers queue 1hr for photos

If you wanna wait.

Tanya Ong | May 28, 02:06 pm

Events

Upsurge

Cafe Ceilo 957 in South Korea has become the latest Instagram hit, thanks to its stairway to the sky.

Here are some photos of it:

Nice.

Of course, the stairway doesn’t actually reach the sky. You can see how it ends abruptly here:

View this post on Instagram

신이었다면 제우스 아들 ⚡️⚡️

A post shared by 다 훈 (+23) (@everywhere.dh) on

View this post on Instagram

🌈옥과 씨엘로 오픈🌈

A post shared by 김 동 호 [Nuskin businessman] (@nu__skin00) on

Apparently, there is a queue for people waiting to take photos on the stairs, with waiting times as long as up to approximately one hour.

Instagram @kkums_

Opened in April

The cafe recently opened in April, and this is what other parts of it look like:

View this post on Instagram

#씨엘로 #카페 #샹들리에 곡성군 겸면 마전리957-5번지 호수공원 앞 위치한 카페씨엘로☕️ 계단조형물의 포토존까지👀 광주 근교 카페를 찾으신다면 카페씨엘로 추천드려요😍 . . YOUR LIGHT CONSULTANT SWITCH-ON💡 . 광주광역시 북구 독립로325 중앙조명 . . . #스위치온 #중앙조명 #팬던트조명 #인테리어조명 #인테리어 #광주인테리어조명 #조명 #광주조명 #카페 #레스토랑 #네일샵 #헤어샵 #왁싱샵 #신혼집인테리어 #동명동 #상무지구 #송정 #구시청 #톰딕슨 #플라워팟 #베르판 #라스빗 #루이스폴센 #아르텍 #광주맘 #신혼집인테리어 #홈데코

A post shared by ᔕᗯITᑕᕼOᑎ (@switchon.kr) on

The place offers pastries and beverages.

Cool.

Address: Jeollanam-do Gokseong-gun Gyeom-myeon Majeon-ri 957-5

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm, daily

Top photo via @heeeon_lim & @hyunvely_k

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Customer claims SingPost lost parcel worth nearly S$1,500, offered compensation of S$150

When a parcel is lost, who should receive compensation?

May 28, 01:27 pm

Life-sized posable Detective Pikachu will be available in Dec. 2019

This too cute already.

May 28, 01:14 pm

Young boy excitedly watching 'Tom & Jerry' with fellow MRT commuter will melt your heart

Cuteness overload.

May 28, 12:56 pm

Jurong West stall sells big traditional chicken rice balls at 40¢ each

Cheap and good.

May 28, 12:31 pm

Japanese man dies mid-flight, 246 packets of cocaine found in his stomach

High-flyer.

May 28, 12:26 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close