Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Bao available at Paradise Dynasty in Suntec from May 25 to June 30, 2019

Things are getting steamy around here.

Mandy How |Sponsored | May 10, 11:59 am

Perhaps you’ve heard of the ongoing brown sugar trend.

And maybe you’ve tried xiao long baos (soup dumplings) too.

Now, thanks to the folks at Paradise Dynasty, Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Bao is now a thing.

Available for *free*

Photo via Paradise Dynasty

The dish will only be available at the restaurant’s new outlet in Suntec City from May 25 to June 30, 2019.

Expect dumplings with 18 delicate folds, housing brown sugar and coconut strips that makes for an explosive dessert.

Best of all, this item is available for free.

Here’s how you can get it:

  • Dine-in at Paradise Dynasty’s Suntec City outlet and order any item
  • Post a Facebook or Instagram photo about the outlet
  • Get a basket of five Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Baos on the house

Opening promotion

Besides free dumplings, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, & PGR members can also get 50 per cent off their food bill from May 25 – 26.

If you’re not sure what to order, Paradise Dynasty is known for its Chinese cuisine, with dishes like Spicy Szechuan Crispy Chicken, Poached Sliced Fish in Szechuan Chilli Oil, and La Mian.

 

One of their most commonly Instagramm-ed item is the basket of eight xiao long baos that come in original, ginseng, foie gras, black truffle, crab roe, cheese, garlic, and Szechuan flavours.

Address:
Suntec City Mall
3 Temasek Boulevard #B1-110, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 11am – 10pm (Last order at 9.30pm)
Saturday, Sunday, and PH, 10:30am – 10pm (Last order at 9.30pm)

Top image by Paradise Dynasty.

This sponsored article lets the writer afford both bubble tea and xiao long baos.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

