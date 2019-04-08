fbpx

Back
﻿

BMW driver at Alexandra junction abruptly stops at green light, only to beat red light later

Not sure what the driver was thinking.

Joshua Lee | May 11, 04:54 pm

Events

UNIQLO UT Wear Your World Campaign

08 April 2019 - 12 May 2019, -

North-South and East-West Lines

Upsurge

A white BMW was recently seen abruptly braking to a half at a green traffic light, only to zoom off when the light turned red.

This was according to dashboard camera video posted by Facebook page SG Kay Poh on May 11.

The incident, which appears to have occurred at the junction of Alexandra Road and Commonwealth Avenue, took place on May 10 at about 10:40pm.

In the video, the BMW can be seen braking suddenly while the light was green.

It remained stationary for a good eight seconds before the traffic light turned amber, and then red.

A man, presumably a driver, is seen walking towards the vehicle.

He knocked on the vehicle door and gestured towards the traffic light.

The BMW driver immediately moved forward and paused before accelerating again at the red light.

The car can be seen crossing the junction even through the driver did not have the right of way. Thankfully, no traffic accident was caused.

Breezing through a red light like this is likely to earn the BMW driver a 12 demerit point loss and possibly a S$400 fine.

In response to the video, many netizens posited that the driver was drunk:

One guy also offered an interesting observation:

Top screengrab and video from SG Kay Poh.

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'porean woman, 26, grew up embarrassed of her 2 brothers with autism. Her company now champions them.

Debra Lam and her boyfriend are working to create a future where people with disabilities are a staple of society.

May 11, 03:35 pm

Super adorable Detective Pikachu plushies & merchandise available at Pokémon Center S'pore

Take my money already.

May 11, 03:32 pm

Famous Joo Chiat Prawn Mee with umami soup reopens at Ayer Rajah Food Centre

It closed for four years but is now dishing out great prawn soup again.

May 11, 02:57 pm

7-year-old boy allegedly missing for 38 days had actually left S'pore with mother

Apparently, the father was looking for the boy.

May 11, 02:08 pm

Aviation analyst says S'pore Airlines & M'sia Airlines should merge to improve efficiency

It would be good for business, he said.

May 11, 01:04 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close