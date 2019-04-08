BMW driver at Alexandra junction abruptly stops at green light, only to beat red light later

A white BMW was recently seen abruptly braking to a half at a green traffic light, only to zoom off when the light turned red.

This was according to dashboard camera video posted by Facebook page SG Kay Poh on May 11.

The incident, which appears to have occurred at the junction of Alexandra Road and Commonwealth Avenue, took place on May 10 at about 10:40pm.

In the video, the BMW can be seen braking suddenly while the light was green.

It remained stationary for a good eight seconds before the traffic light turned amber, and then red.

A man, presumably a driver, is seen walking towards the vehicle.

He knocked on the vehicle door and gestured towards the traffic light.

The BMW driver immediately moved forward and paused before accelerating again at the red light.

The car can be seen crossing the junction even through the driver did not have the right of way. Thankfully, no traffic accident was caused.

Breezing through a red light like this is likely to earn the BMW driver a 12 demerit point loss and possibly a S$400 fine.

In response to the video, many netizens posited that the driver was drunk:

One guy also offered an interesting observation:

Top screengrab and video from SG Kay Poh.