64-year-old woman who allegedly robbed blind tissue seller of earnings arrested

The suspect was arrested one week later.

Guan Zhen Tan | May 9, 03:00 pm

A blind tissue seller in Yishun was allegedly robbed of her earnings by a snatch thief on April 30, 2019.

Snatch thief in Yishun allegedly robs blind tissue seller of earnings

Ran off with earnings

According to a now-deleted Facebook post by Jessica Vincent on May 1, a woman snatched the bag of the tissue seller and ran off.

The bag apparently contained her earnings for the day.

The incident supposedly took place at about 7:20pm at an underpass near Yishun MRT, in the direction heading towards Northpoint City.

Photo via FB/Jessica Vincent

In her post, it was claimed that she and several others witnessed another woman helping to chase the snatch thief down.

While they were unsuccessful in their attempt, a woman who gave chase shared a photo of the thief, which was attached to the post.

Photo via FB/Jessica Vincent

Suspect arrested

According to The Straits Times, the police said that they received a report on the incident at around 3pm on May 2.

On May 8, officers from the Woodlands Police Division arrested the suspect, a 64-year-old woman, who allegedly stole from the blind tissue seller.

They established the identity of the suspect after conducting ground inquiries, and arrested her in the vicinity of Woodlands Street 12.

If found guilty of theft, she may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

Top image via FB/Jessica Vincent

