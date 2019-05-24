fbpx

Some flights to Bali cancelled after volcano Mt. Agung erupts & sends lava spewing as far as 3km

The volcano has been erupting several times in the past few months.

Ashley Tan | May 25, 12:11 pm

Upsurge

Those planning to make a trip to Bali anytime soon, this is something to take note of.

Bali’s airport has cancelled several flights following the eruption of Mount Agung on May 24, 2019.

Lava spread as far as 3km

According to CNA, Mount Agung in East Bali, Indonesia erupted at 7:23pm on Friday, spewing lava in all directions from as far as 2.5km to 3km.

The eruption lasted four minutes and 30 seconds, and a seismograph recorded a maximum amplitude of 30mm. Amplitude refers to the extent of ground-shaking during the eruption.

Nine villages were affected by heavy ash fall and Mount Agung is on a Level III (Standby) status on the four-tiered volcano alert system.

This alert level means that there might be another potential eruption but hazards from volcanic ash emissions are minor or absent.

The Bali Provincial Disaster Management Agency has declared a 4km exclusion zone around the volcano, and has advised locals within the zone to leave immediately.

Flights cancelled

As a result of the eruption, 28 flights departing from and arriving at the island were disrupted, The New Straits Times reported.

Some airlines whose flights were cancelled include Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Virgin and Jetstar.

Both Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia were reportedly offering full refunds, and assisting affected passengers with booking of new flights.

Photos posted on Twitter showed long queues of travellers stranded by the volcano eruption and people camping out on the floor of the airport.

Safe to travel to rest of Bali

Local officials did not declare that travelling to Bali was unsafe, as Mount Agung is located quite a distance away from typical tourist destinations like Seminyak and Ubud.

Mount Agung marked out with a red circle. Photo from Bali.com

However, the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has advised against any travel to areas within four kilometres of the volcano.

The local volcano alert level may also change at short notice, and the FCO has urged those in the area to check media reports before travelling closer to Mount Agung.

Mount Agung was previously dormant since 1963 until an eruption in 2017. Since then the volcano has experienced regular explosive activity, especially in recent months.

Indonesia is particularly prone to seismic activity like volcano eruptions and earthquakes as it lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire.

Travellers heading to natural disaster-prone areas are advised to purchase insurance which have ‘force majeure’ coverage.

Top photo from Cho Hamsyonk Twitter

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

