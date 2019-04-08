Retired actor Bai Yan’s 100th birthday party attended by more than 100 artistes

Retired Singapore actor Bai Yan celebrated his 100th birthday on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

And his party was well-attended.

More than 100 showed up

More than 100 local artistes showed up at a local restaurant for the event — out of love, tribute or both.

The buffet lunch started at 11.30am.

Bai arrived in a wheelchair at 11.45am.

The well-wishing commenced at noon.

Still healthy

Bai was reportedly still healthy, but is less mobile due to old age.

According to a former veteran journalist at the event, as reported by Shin Min Daily News, Bai was very happy when many attendees wished him happy birthday.

However, he did not remember many of the artistes who were present.

Private celebration

In attendance were artistes such as Zoe Tay, Pan Lingling, Aileen Tan, Christopher Lee, Zhu Houren, and Hong Guorui, among many others.

Not many photos of the event were posted online as the birthday celebration was closed off to the media at the request of Bai’s family, who wanted it to be a low-profile celebration.

The celebration was the result of a book, Haojie Bujian (Long Time No See) launched in 2018.

It mentioned Bai’s centenarian status and that he would be celebrating his 100th birthday.

This resulted in an invitation to him via his family to have his birthday celebrated with his industry peers.

The book consists of a series of interviews with 100 artistes and people in the television industry.

Started late

Bai retired from acting in 1996 after receiving the Special Achievement award at the Star Awards.

He joined the then Singapore Broadcasting Corporation in 1985.

He was 65 years old by then.

His wife Ye Qing died at the age of 94 in 2016.

