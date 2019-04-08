Australia printed 46 million copies of A$50 note with ‘Responsibility’ spelled wrongly

Everyone’s made embarrassing typos before.

But not everyone has made a mistake that got repeated 46 million times over.

According to The Guardian, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) confirmed on May 9 that the new A$50 banknote contains a spelling mistake.

The typo

The note features Indigenous writer David Unaipon and Australia’s first female member of parliament Edith Cowan.

Unfortunately, it also includes a misspelling of the word “responsibility”.

The word is instead spelled “responsibilty”.

The typo can be seen here:

Mistake pointed out six months later

The new note was initially released in October 2018.

However, the typo was only recently pointed out — six months later — on May 9 by a listener who called into a Melbourne morning radio show.

The RBA confirmed that about 46 million notes had been printed with the error — meaning that the mistake is on A$2.3 billion worth of currency.

The A$50 note is also the most widely circulated note in Australia.

The typo can be seen in an excerpt of Cowan’s first speech in parliament, printed as micro-text behind her likeness on the note, according to the BBC.

It reads: “It is a great responsibilty [sic] to be the only woman here, and I want to emphasise the necessity which exists for other women being here.”

A spokesperson told The Guardian that the RBA was “aware of it and the spelling will be corrected at the next print run”.

Thankfully, the current notes with the mistake are still considered legal tender.

Polymer notes

According to The Guardian, in 1988, Australia was the first country to adopt the use of polymer notes.

Known for their durability, they were developed by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO).

The material also makes it easier to include security features that aid those who are blind or those who rely on tactile cues.

For example, the new A$50 note included four raised bumps that are designed to help people identify the note.

Top image from mmmhotbreakfast Instagram and Peter Parks/AFP/Getty Images