US company turns the ashes of your beloved pets into beautiful works of glass art you can keep forever
Forever there.
Upsurge
Upsurge
Anyone who has loved and lost knows how devastating it can be.
If you’ve ever struggled to come to terms with the death of a loved one, there is now a way to physically keep those memories alive.
Davenport Memorial Glass is a company in the U.S that specialises in infusing the ashes of the dead into stunning keepsakes of glass art:
Our goal is to physically capture a moment, to create a keepsake that brings back a memory.
Nothing will compare to the time spent with your loved one, but we hope to aid in treasuring them and remembering the precious time you had together. Thank you for all the trust you have put into what we do. We greatly appreciate you.
Their more popular line includes pendants and glass paws.
From pocket-sized pendants to works you can proudly display, no idea is too unique or difficult for them to actualise.
View this post on Instagram
My favorite part of this picture is the shadows 🤯😎 These are urns disguised as flowers. The ashes can be filled through a small opening behind the petals, and sealed off with a drop of epoxy resin. I absolutely love making these. They’re a great way to remember a loved one and are available for a great price. These can hold a lifetime of memories and bring happiness and comfort to anyone dealing with a loss. Or you can just display them as is. #gratitude #urn #cremation #aquamation #family #friends #pets #doglovers #catlovers #funeral #funeralservice #lovedones #crematorium #unforgettable #flowers #artglass #glassart
They are even able to turn the ashes of your pet into beautiful pieces of glass art:
View this post on Instagram
I made this duck for a customer who lost their hunting dog. It has the ashes of their dog infused into the body. Dogs are the best!! I love birds too but I’m not to hip on ducks so…. 😁 parrots for the win. #mallard #gratitude #huntingdog #birddog #family #pets #dogsofig #quakquak #gogettemboy #mansbestfriend
Check them out here for more information on how to customise your own piece of glass art.
Top image courtesy of Davenport Memorial Glass
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.