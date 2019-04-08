Man with special needs fell 8 storeys in Toa Payoh while searching for his hamster

A 37-year-old man, Jackson Wong, died after falling from a great height accidentally on Friday, April 26, 2019.

His passing has saddened many in the Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) where he studied before.

Searching for his hamster

Lianhe Zaobao reported that Wong was searching for his hamster after it supposedly ran out of the house.

He accidentally fell from the eighth floor of Blk 200 in Toa Payoh North where he lived with his parents and three siblings.

Despite not being alone at home, the accident occurred without warning for Wong’s family to react.

It was not clear how Wong fell out of the kitchen’s window.

Wong was pronounced dead when the paramedics arrived.

Investigations are ongoing.

A caring person who loves his family

The Association for Persons with Special Needs (APSN) wrote a moving eulogy on Facebook for Wong on Tuesday, April 30.

Wong was an APSN alumnus who had touched many lives while he was alive.

He was remembered to be an exceptionally endearing person who always put others before himself:

‘I fondly remember you when you asked if you could buy breakfast for your friends – and you did even when you did not have enough for yourself. And your reasoning was, “I care for them because they are my friends”.’

Although Wong can be a little shy, he will always make it a point to express appreciation for others.

‘You were consistently early for all the outings, you infected everyone with your shy demeanour, you disliked making eye contacts but you reserved your fond gestures to the volunteers by ensuring you said thank you after every programme.’

Wong also loved his family very much, keeping in mind his father’s advice and bringing bentos back home for his family.

These gestures, albeit small, left a deep impression on those who Wong interacted with.

You can read the full post here:

