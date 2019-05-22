Young man in S’pore desperately appealing for O+ blood type liver donor for dying father

Organ donors are hard to come by, and this could mean the untimely demise of one person’s father in Singapore.

Advertisement

Father suffering with only a week left to live

On May 22, 2019, one Leslie Tan Zheng Yu took to Facebook to issue a call for help to save his father, Eddie Tan Beng Leong.

Leslie wrote that his father is suffering from liver disease.

Although the exact condition was not specified, it is understood to be critical.

Leslie described how much his father has been suffering, and that the senior man has been unable to go about daily activities such as eating, drinking or sleeping:

“The liver is not functioning as it should. 10 liters of water is trapped within the body cavity. He cannot eat, cannot drink, cannot sleep, and he is in perpetual distress and pain.”

Advertisement

Photos that Leslie posted showed his father with an abnormally distended belly, the bloated frame likely caused by the water trapped inside the body.

Leslie added that his father’s condition was “progressively worsening”.

Doctors have given his father only a week left to live.

Advertisement

Urgent call for liver donor

In order to seek external help for his father, Leslie has turned to the power of social media to locate a suitable liver donor.

He even set up a Facebook page, “Appeal For Liver Donation for Eddie Tan Beng Leong“.

Leslie wrote that he originally wanted to donate his own liver to his father.

Unfortunately, his blood type, together with his sibling, were incompatible.

He revealed that his blood type is A+, while his father’s is O+.

People of O+ blood type can only receive blood and organs from individuals of the same blood type.

Leslie added that he was doing everything in his power to save his father’s life:

“He really needs your help. He is afraid. I am doing everything I can to fight for his life.”

Advertisement

Livers regenerate immediately

Liver donations usually involve removing a part of the liver only and not the whole organ.

The liver can regenerate immediately once surgery concludes, and donors can expect to recover within two months.

According to Leslie, those eligible to donate their livers must meet several criteria:

Be 21 – 55 years old.

Must be medically fit.

Blood type O+

Weigh 70 – 95kg

If you meet the above criteria and are willing to help Leslie and his father out, do contact the son at 9325 3693.

And if you don’t, you can spread the word to help save a life.

Advertisement

You can view Leslie’s original Facebook post here:

For easier reading, here is what Leslie wrote:

“I am Leslie Tan Zheng Yu, and my father, Eddie Tan Beng Leong, is suffering from end stage liver disease. We are living in Singapore. He urgently needs to find a suitable liver donor to give him a new lease of life. The donor has to be 21-55 years old, medically fit and with the blood type O+. Both of his children have incompatible blood group. The liver is an organ that can regenerate, so if you know anyone who would be willing to share the gift of life, I would be deeply in your debt. Please help to share and spread the word. Thank you for reading and if you are willing to help, please contact me at 93253693. The liver is not functioning as it should. 10 liters of water is trapped within the body cavity. He cannot eat, cannot drink, cannot sleep, and he is in perpetual distress and pain. He really needs your help. He is afraid. I am doing everything I can to fight for his life. I wanted to donate my own liver but the blood group was incompatible. I am A+. My dad needs O+ liver. Doctors told my dad that he has but a week left. He is progressively worsening by the day. Please help me. Contact me at 93253693 if you are: Blood group O Age 21 to 55 Weight of 70kg to 95kg”

Top photo from Appeal For Liver Donation for Eddie Tan Beng Leong / FB