Pudgy cat from China has the best, ridiculously dramatic reactions to the world around it
Feckin' adorable.
Events
Upsurge
Upsurge
This is Ah Fei.
Ah Fei, which translates to “Ah Fat” in Mandarin, is a pet cat in Jiangsu, China.
As you might have noticed, Ah Fei is a feline of many expressions, running the gamut from shock, terror, disgust, sternness, weariness to even sexy.
According to Bored Panda, Ah Fei was a stray before being adopted by its current owner.
Since March 2017, the Instagram account featuring Ah Fei has amassed more than 20,000 followers.
And it’s not difficult to see why.
Arghhh. So cute.
You can follow Ah Fei here.
Top image via @tang9599 on Instagram
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to get the latest updates.