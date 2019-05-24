Adidas S’pore offering ‘Buy 3 Get 33% Off’ for more than 2,400 products now till May 24, 2019

If you’ve ever wanted to get matching tracksuits with your friends — so that you guys can be #squadgoals — now might be the chance.

According to a post on Facebook, Adidas Singapore is offering a buy-3-get-33-percent-off sale.

Under the “share your stripes” campaign, customers who buy at least three products will get 33 percent off the total price, excluding shipping.

The offer will last from now till May 24, 2019.

While the sale doesn’t extend to all their products, there is an impressive range of clothing and footwear available.

In fact, over 2,400 products have been included in the “share your stripes” campaign.

Squad solidarity

Not a bad deal if for some reason you ever need to outdo a rival squad.

Imagine rocking up with all your friends in this:

Or this:

It will no doubt result in an instant increase in squad solidarity and chemistry.

Expect reports of groups walking around town like this:

You can head over to the Adidas share your stripes page, or alternatively, look out for the “3 for 33 percent off” tag when searching for products on their website.

Top image from Adidas Facebook and Adidas.com.sg