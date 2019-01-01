545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles at Tekka Centre hiring cook, S$2,500 – S$3,400 salary

Do you fancy yourself as someone hardy, who has the chops and can duke it out in the cutthroat food and beverage industry in Singapore?

Advertisement

You are in luck because this might just be your calling.

Popular prawn noodles stall hiring

There is a job opening as 545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles at Tekka Centre is hiring.

Advertisement

Third-generation hawker

The prawn noodle stall is run by Li Ruifang, a third-generation hawker who is 35 years old this year.

She has been in the hawker trade the last five years.

She took over the family’s prawn noodle recipe, so as to not let it die out.

Her grandfather and father worked as hawkers selling the same dish.

Job opening

For this job opening, Li is looking for a full-time cook to man the stall, who can work five days a week, nine hours each time — and must commit to public holidays.

The starting time is at 5am though, which means whoever is taking this job has to have some form of early morning transport because public buses and trains hasn’t even started.

Living close to Little India is definitely a perk.

Advertisement

Li a vocal hawker

Li has been a vocal proponent of the hawker trade, where she once appealed the public not to apply downward pressure on hawker meal prices as they are already very affordable.

Her prawn noodles sell for S$4.

Li has been documented over the years in the local media — her long hours running the food stall is public knowledge.

For example, she starts at 2.30am every day to prepare ingredients.

She has to boil, peel, slice and simmer the food, which takes about two-and-a-half-hours each time, and she has to be ready for her first order by 6am.

She works 15-hour days and has to be in bed by 8pm — which also means she cannot spend more time with her own daughter.

Over the years, after she started her own family, she has cut down on the number of hours work to achieve some work-life balance.

As mentioned in her job opening, the offer by a five-day week position is generous by local F&B standards — with a semblance of regular hours compared to what Li has personally put up with.

Here is her job listing in full:

545 Whampoa Prawn Noodles is hiring! Availability: Immediate

Position: Cook/头手

Location: Tekka Food Centre (665 Buffalo Road, near Little India MRT Station Exit C)

Working Hours: 5am to 2pm (9 hours, including meal breaks)

Working Days: 5 per week (Mondays to Fridays, including most public holidays. Great for people with family!)

Gross Pay: Between SGD $2,500 to $3,400 Other Requirements: Spoken Bilingualism (English & Mandarin), able to work in a fast-paced environment. Singaporeans or PRs only (Hawkers can’t hire foreigners. *sigh*) Good-to-have: Living near-ish to the food centre, experience in cooking (especially with noodles). Able to say “Come and eat my 虾面” with a straight face. The stall owner, Li Ruifang aka “Hae Mee Soh”, is a 3rd generation hawker and has had been operating in Tekka Food Centre since 2014. Her parents are aging fast and she needs people to join her team so that she can continue this business into the future (for decades, hopefully). She’s looking for hardworking individuals to join her as a life-long career, and she is paying above market rates and trying to keep a work/life balance for everyone. If you are someone who wishes to work in a tough but rewarding environment, please PM us on this page or call/whatsapp/sms “Kris” at 98248918.

Stall: 665 Buffalo Road, #01-326, Singapore 210665, Singapore 210665

Top photo via Lennard