Almost 2kg of heroin seized in drug haul worth S$183,000, 4 suspects arrested in Joo Chiat

Two Singaporeans and two foreigners were arrested by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers after being found in possession of almost 2kg of heroin, as well as a host of other illegal drugs.

Advertisement

According to a CNB announcement on May 1, officers raided a unit near Joo Chiat Place on Tuesday (Apr. 30) and seized:

about 1,995g of heroin, 424g of “Ice”, 15 ‘Ecstasy’ tablets, 15 Erimin-5 tablets and a small amount of cannabis.

Officers also seized jars and containers of various coloured powders —

4,000g of a crystalline substance, suspected to be “Ice”,

2,260g of a pink-coloured powdery substance,

1,300g of a green-coloured powdery substance and

50g of a white-coloured powdery substance.

The coloured powdery substances are suspected to contain ketamine, according to the CNB. It also said in total, all these drugs are valued at S$183,000.

Advertisement

A 48-year-old Singaporean male, suspected to be a drug trafficker, as well as a 33-year-old female foreigner, was arrested at the Joo Chiat unit.

Two others were also arrested, a 35-year-old Singaporean male suspected drug abuser, and a 26-year-old Malaysian male, who was found at a traffic junction along Toh Guan Road. The last of these four was found with S$13,800 cash in his possession.

CNB says its investigations into the drug activities of all the suspects are ongoing.

It said 1,995g of heroin is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 950 abusers for a week, while 424g of “Ice” is sufficient to feed the addiction of about 242 abusers for a week.

Top photo courtesy of CNB