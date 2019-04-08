Shop near Lavender MRT sells ¼ roasted ‘Peking’ duck for S$6.90, fast food-style

If you think Peking duck is an expensive treat reserved for old relatives’ birthday dinners, this fast food-style eatery in Lavender might just change things a little bit.

Yan Chuan Roasters is selling a Peking duck set meal at S$6.90 — a fraction of the price you would have to pay at a restaurant.

The Roasted Peking Duck Set consists of a quarter portion of duck, rice or mantou (buns), and a cup of soft drink.

However, contrary to the “Peking Duck” marketing and advertisement, the dish felt more like your typical regular roasted duck rice.

The roasted skin is nowhere near Imperial Treasure Super Peking Duck standard, and it was missing the crepe.

It was also only served with two slices of cucumber.

But the duck was suitably tasty, though. Not dry, in fact.

And the eatery is very generous with the serving.

Besides roasted duck, there is suckling pig, pork belly, and roasted chicken in set meals:

There are also take-away options for these dishes, with a whole Roasted Peking Duck going for S$21.80:

Address: 809 French Road, #01-45, Singapore 200808

Opening Hours: 11am – 9pm, daily

Top photo composite image by Mandy How