Yanxi star Wu Jinyan & Cecilia Cheung coming to S’pore for Star Awards 2019

Many overseas celebrities are coming to present and perform.

Joshua Lee | April 4, 02:15 pm

If you’re a fan of “Story of Yanxi Palace”, this story is for you.

Star of “Story of Yanxi Palace” Wu Jinyan will be attending the Star Awards in Singapore on April 14.

Wu, who played the feisty heroine Wei Yingluo in the period drama, shot to fame overnight as the show gained a massive following around the world.

Wu Jinyan. Via Weibo.

 

6 reasons ‘Yanxi Palace’ is the best Chinese drama you’ll see today

Wu will be joined by Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung.

According to Toggle, this will be Cheung’s first public appearance since the birth of her third child.

Cecilia Cheung. Via HK01.

 

Father of Cecilia Cheung’s 3rd son is reportedly a wealthy 65-year-old S’porean

Other celebrity guests include former Meteor Garden star and F4 band member Jerry Yan, Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok, and Taiwanese actor Blue Lan, who is currently in Singapore filming a drama.

Jerry Yan. Via Instagram.

Ex 5566 band member Tony Sun, Taiwanese singer Eric Chou, and Taiwanese singer-actress Bowie Tsang are expected to perform at the event.

Eric Chou. Via Hello Asia!

Star Awards 25th anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mediacorp’s Star Awards. To commemorate this milestone, a new Star Awards theme song, “Starlight” was composed by local songwriter and producer Jim Lim.

It will be performed at this year’s awards ceremony by Zoe Tay, Chen Hanwei, Rebecca Lim, and Desmond Tan.

Top images via Weibo and HK01. 

 

About Joshua Lee

Josh has found the perfect Nasi Padang combination. Ask him about it.

