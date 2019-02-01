Yanxi star Wu Jinyan & Cecilia Cheung coming to S’pore for Star Awards 2019

If you’re a fan of “Story of Yanxi Palace”, this story is for you.

Star of “Story of Yanxi Palace” Wu Jinyan will be attending the Star Awards in Singapore on April 14.

Wu, who played the feisty heroine Wei Yingluo in the period drama, shot to fame overnight as the show gained a massive following around the world.

Wu will be joined by Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung.

According to Toggle, this will be Cheung’s first public appearance since the birth of her third child.

Other celebrity guests include former Meteor Garden star and F4 band member Jerry Yan, Hong Kong actor Roger Kwok, and Taiwanese actor Blue Lan, who is currently in Singapore filming a drama.

Ex 5566 band member Tony Sun, Taiwanese singer Eric Chou, and Taiwanese singer-actress Bowie Tsang are expected to perform at the event.

Star Awards 25th anniversary

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Mediacorp’s Star Awards. To commemorate this milestone, a new Star Awards theme song, “Starlight” was composed by local songwriter and producer Jim Lim.

It will be performed at this year’s awards ceremony by Zoe Tay, Chen Hanwei, Rebecca Lim, and Desmond Tan.

