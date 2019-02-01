Woman grabs scissors from nearby shop & attacks man at Bedok interchange in heated fight

On April 8, 2019, a 27-year-old woman got into a heated fight with a 29-year-old man at Bedok interchange, Shin Min Daily News reports.

The incident, which took place over an hour, saw the woman attacking the man with a pair of scissors at around 2:30pm.

Both got into a fight

According to an eyewitness account from a sales assistant in a store, the man was queuing to top up his EZ-Link card when the woman approached to speak to him.

Apparently, he ignored her, and she became increasingly agitated and violent.

According to Shin Min, the woman supposedly kicked and punched the man, apparently while holding keys or a sharp object in her hand.

In her account to the Chinese daily, the sales assistant also mentioned that the man retaliated by hitting her, likely on the nose and mouth.

Both the man and woman were observed to be bleeding at this point, she added.

Allegedly attacked man using scissors from nearby store

Subsequently, the sales assistant claimed that woman rushed into a nearby cosmetics store, took a pair of scissors from the counter and then used it to attack the man.

Shin Min reported that around 10 people stepped forward to stop the man. Three others did the same for the woman.

According to other eyewitness accounts, the man was observed to be bleeding from the head, while the woman’s T-shirt was drenched with blood.

Both parties were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police were alerted to the incident at 2:52pm. The woman has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

Shin Min noted that there were also plenty of bloodstains left behind at the interchange.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Top photo via YouTube screengrab & Wikipedia.