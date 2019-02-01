fbpx

Back
﻿

Woman grabs scissors from nearby shop & attacks man at Bedok interchange in heated fight

Things escalated quickly.

Tanya Ong | April 10, 04:25 pm

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

On April 8, 2019, a 27-year-old woman got into a heated fight with a 29-year-old man at Bedok interchange, Shin Min Daily News reports.

The incident, which took place over an hour, saw the woman attacking the man with a pair of scissors at around 2:30pm.

Both got into a fight

According to an eyewitness account from a sales assistant in a store, the man was queuing to top up his EZ-Link card when the woman approached to speak to him.

Apparently, he ignored her, and she became increasingly agitated and violent.

According to Shin Min, the woman supposedly kicked and punched the man, apparently while holding keys or a sharp object in her hand.

In her account to the Chinese daily, the sales assistant also mentioned that the man retaliated by hitting her, likely on the nose and mouth.

Both the man and woman were observed to be bleeding at this point, she added.

Allegedly attacked man using scissors from nearby store

Subsequently, the sales assistant claimed that woman rushed into a nearby cosmetics store, took a pair of scissors from the counter and then used it to attack the man.

Shin Min reported that around 10 people stepped forward to stop the man. Three others did the same for the woman.

According to other eyewitness accounts, the man was observed to be bleeding from the head, while the woman’s T-shirt was drenched with blood.

Both parties were taken to Changi General Hospital.

The police were alerted to the incident at 2:52pm. The woman has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

Shin Min noted that there were also plenty of bloodstains left behind at the interchange.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

Top photo via YouTube screengrab & Wikipedia.

About Tanya Ong

Tanya hopes to own a roller skate disco one day.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

S'pore Army gets its own anime opening video with Naruto track

Weed for weebs.

April 10, 04:11 pm

Seats still available for Avengers: Endgame April 24 opening day at several Golden Village screenings

No joy for scalpers.

April 10, 03:58 pm

Bull didn't actually escape dairy farm in Lim Chu Kang, just that it left its bullpen

The farm owner said the bull escaped from its pen, but not from the farm.

April 10, 03:29 pm

Samyang original, extremely spicy & carbo sauces now selling at S$8.40 on Shopee

Cheaper and can customise the spicy level that you like.

April 10, 02:12 pm

Video of Hougang pigeon culling shows dying poisoned pigeons stuffed alive into trash bags

The pigeons were treated like inanimate objects.

April 10, 02:07 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close