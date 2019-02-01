Winnie The Pooh x Elisa Litz shoes sale at Bugis+, 2 pairs for S$158

Winnie The Pooh fans, or those who simply like cute things, this shoe sale is for you.

Winnie The Pooh x Elisa Litz

Shoe store Elisa Litz at Bugis+ is selling a line of Winnie The Pooh-inspired shoes, according to a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale.

You can take your pick from flats or sneakers, all with cute embroidery of Winnie The Pooh characters like Pooh and Piglet.

You can even buy a matching pair for your kid.

You can snatch two pairs for S$158.

Where: Bugis+, 02-62/63, 201 Victoria Street Singapore 188067

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs, 11am – 9:30pm; Fri – Sat, 11am – 10pm

Top photo from Singapore Atrium Sale, Facebook