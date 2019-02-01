fbpx

Back
﻿

Winnie The Pooh x Elisa Litz shoes sale at Bugis+, 2 pairs for S$158

For those who like cute shoes.

Ashley Tan | April 28, 10:26 pm

Events

Raffles in Southeast Asia: Revisiting the Scholar and Statesman

01 February 2019 - 28 April 2019, 10am-7pm (Sun - Thu); 9pm (Fri)

Asian Civilisations Museum

Upsurge

Winnie The Pooh fans, or those who simply like cute things, this shoe sale is for you.

Winnie The Pooh x Elisa Litz

Shoe store Elisa Litz at Bugis+ is selling a line of Winnie The Pooh-inspired shoes, according to a Facebook post by Singapore Atrium Sale.

You can take your pick from flats or sneakers, all with cute embroidery of Winnie The Pooh characters like Pooh and Piglet.

You can even buy a matching pair for your kid.

You can snatch two pairs for S$158.

Good deal.

Where: Bugis+, 02-62/63, 201 Victoria Street Singapore 188067

Opening hours: Sun – Thurs, 11am – 9:30pm; Fri – Sat, 11am – 10pm

Top photo from Singapore Atrium Sale, Facebook

About Ashley Tan

Ashley can kill the cockroach in your kitchen but will still scream if a big bug lands on her.

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hope, worry & sacrifice: S'porean parents share what it's like to bring up a child with autism

Passers-by would stare disdainfully when their son had a public meltdown.

April 28, 07:21 pm

Mahathir disses Johor crown prince while in China for Belt & Road Initiative symposium

Not one to miss the opportunity.

April 28, 07:12 pm

Sammi Cheng seeks time & space for people in the scandal to move on in life

Life, still have to go on.

April 28, 06:52 pm

Man, 30, pretends to be S'pore police & takes cigarettes from students

He tried it again and was caught.

April 28, 06:13 pm

Woman yanked mid-air halfway through Eagle Landing Zipline at Resort World Genting

Her life was on the line. Literally

April 28, 05:15 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close