Milo cookies selling at S$5.50 per pack online & in Fairprice outlets

You can twist lick dunk milo cookie now too.

Zhangxin Zheng | April 13, 01:02 pm

Milo cookies are available in Singapore and you can buy them at Fairprice outlets now at S$5.50.

Milo cookies selling in S’pore

Each pack contains twelve small individual packets.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

You can find four cookies in each packet.

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Here’s what the cookie looks like:

Animated GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

Hope it tastes good.

Available online

While the cookies appear to have sold out on Fairprice online, you can also find them on Qoo10Redmart and Shopee too.

The Milo cookies are selling at a discounted price for every purchase of two packs on these sites:

All Gifs created from unwrapping by mimi koteng YouTube video 

Top photo collage from Shopee and screenshot from above-mentioned video

