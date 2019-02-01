Milo cookies selling at S$5.50 per pack online & in Fairprice outlets
You can twist lick dunk milo cookie now too.
Milo cookies are available in Singapore and you can buy them at Fairprice outlets now at S$5.50.
Milo cookies selling in S’pore
Each pack contains twelve small individual packets.
You can find four cookies in each packet.
Here’s what the cookie looks like:
Hope it tastes good.
Available online
While the cookies appear to have sold out on Fairprice online, you can also find them on Qoo10, Redmart and Shopee too.
The Milo cookies are selling at a discounted price for every purchase of two packs on these sites:
All Gifs created from unwrapping by mimi koteng YouTube video
Top photo collage from Shopee and screenshot from above-mentioned video
