Meat-throwing wet market fight did not happen in Ang Mo Kio, because of course it didn’t

A viral video of an epic wet market fight has been circulating around online.

It was shared on Facebook on April 27, 2019, and has since garnered more than 2,340 shares and 75,600 views.

Epic meat-throwing market fight

The video shows a brawl involving two female vendors wearing aprons.

The fight was rather intense with both ladies throwing raw meat at each other and using the metal tray to shield themselves from the meat.

There were several onlookers in the market.

One of them was amused by this scene and let out a laugh which can be heard clearly in the video.

You can watch the video here:

Viral video not from S’pore

The Facebook caption placed the wet market fight at Blk 409 Ang Mo Kio on April 27 morning.

The video was then further amplified by All Singapore Stuff, garnering more than 200 shares in less than an hour.

You might smell something fishy from the caption itself as there is no ‘Lorong 10’ in Ang Mo Kio.

Indeed, this fight did not happen in Singapore but actually originated from China.

This is an old clip that has been circulating online since June 2018.

A quick search will lead to a few uploads of this video, here’s an example:

Some eagle-eyed viewers also found the layout of the market and the background of the video quite different from Singapore wet markets.

If your WhatsApp uncle and auntie ever share this video, here’s a useful article to help them not to fake news next time.

Top photo collage from screenshots of Xiao Li’s video

