We asked millennials why they left their first jobs, here’s what we found

“Young people are fickle-minded. Young people don’t know what they want.”

That’s probably what every generation thinks of the generation after them. That’s what I think of young people. And I’m a young person.

But it’s true that we change jobs more frequently than our parents ever did — and we know it. Presented with so many choices, we can’t make up our minds.

Sometimes, the grass really is greener on the other side. Some say we don’t have loyalty. Some say we are loyal — to the values we hold dear.

And these are the values we seek in the companies we work for.

So why do we continue to job-hop despite knowing that we’d be typecast as fickle and rash?

We asked a bunch of millennials what made them leave their jobs, and here’s what we found:

1. When abilities outgrow what the job has to offer.

While completing rudimentary tasks may be sufficient in the beginning, millennials also want to be empowered to exercise judgment. But that may sometimes be beyond the scope of their position.

But that’s exactly the kind of stimulation they need to translate their knowledge, skills and experience into a quantifiable result.

In short, they want to grow rapidly but the size of the box they are in remains the same. Known for valuing efficiency over patience, young people choose to get out of the situation quickly, to prevent their growth from being stunted.

2. Not being able to work well with the boss.

This has pretty much got to do with luck and some measure of management skills.

Sometimes, it could be a simple matter of miscommunication, misunderstanding, or untimely mood swings. It gets more complicated if millennials can’t see eye-to-eye with the person they work under.

But because most young people are well-educated, exposed to choices and used to the freedom of exercising them, they see no sense in enduring a painful 8-hours daily when they know there’s something better out there.

Which is why for young people, good companies are ones that provide an appropriate avenue for grievances to be aired and objectively resolved — without fear of feeling alienated just because you don’t agree with your boss.

3. Unsupportive work culture.

When it comes to work culture, one of the most important things for young folks is an inclusive and harmonious environment.

One that supports employees who need more flexible working arrangements, for appropriate reasons.

When the work culture is not accommodating and processes are stringent for the sake of retaining “how things are done”, young Singaporeans start questioning whether their time spent is efficient.

Perhaps it’s because younger folks value nimbleness and balance — that’s why flexible work arrangements and a supportive work culture in the company are greatly appreciated.

4. Bureaucracy

Young people are no good with red tape. It’s tiresome, slows things down and is the antithesis to an efficient way of life.

So when hierarchy and processes get in the way — and not for the purpose of ensuring good work — millennials roll their eyes at how pointless it all is.

But they do appreciate structure and procedures. Lines still have to be drawn. A clear understanding of their role, responsibility and job scope is still important.

Just that young people appreciate such lines being kept to a bare minimum. As trim a bureaucracy as required to ensure the company functions optimally.

How to tell if a company is a good fit for your progressive values

Of course, there is no absolute way to know for sure. But increasingly, companies have realised that in order to attract and retain young talent, employment practices have to evolve.

There is also an easy way now for you to evaluate companies you’ll potentially work in, and to check if their employment practices are aligned with your values.

Companies that have adopted the Tripartite Standards (TS), an initiative by the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress, and Singapore National Employers Federation, are distinguished as employers who have implemented fair, responsible, and progressive practices.

These practices include according full-time benefits to term contract employees, putting in place grievance handling processes, implementing flexible work arrangements, and ensuring fair recruitment practices.

Sure, spending hours on Glassdoor is great, but the TS is an efficient way for you to get a quick gauge of any company — something that young people would love.

It’s a “healthier choice” label for companies. In recognition of progressive employers who implement best practices to build better workplaces for their employees.

Maybe, just maybe, young people will stay in one job longer if they know what they’re getting themselves into.

This is a sponsored post done in collaboration with TAFEP.