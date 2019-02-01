Flying taxis to start trials in S’pore by 2nd half of 2019

Singaporeans will be able to see flying taxis here very soon.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said that it will be conducting initial trials with German company Volocopter, which manufactures air taxis.

This was reported by CNA on April 9.

Trial will take place in south of Singapore

Calling the trial “experimental”, CAAS’s deputy director of transformation programmes Tan Chun Wei said that the trial will place over water for a start.

Landing and taking off will occur at the same spot in the south of Singapore, but the exact location was not specified.

Tan added that they will be working with Volocopter to ensure that flying over water would not pose any public or aviation risks.

Trials to take place in 2nd half of 2019

Florian Reuter, CEO of Volocopter, told CNA that the company is currently in the preparation phase and will be bringing an operational vehicle to Singapore soon.

The company is planning to start trials in Singapore during the second half of 2019.

Subsequently, a public trial will be conducted in the last stages of the testing and it is expected to take place by the end of 2019.

How much can one expect to pay for a ride?

Reuter said that Volocopter rides might be as affordable as a Grab ride within the next five to 10 years.

He said:

“If you look at the way we build the Volocopter, if you look at the materials that we use and the components that we use … there’s no reason why when manufactured and operated at scale, it should stay much more expensive than a traditional car ride.”

Volocopter’s air taxis are primarily made of fibre composites and have a maximum take-off weight of 450kg.

It can seat two passengers and travel up to 30km. The air taxis can be manned by a pilot or remotely controlled from the ground.

Top image via Volocopter Facebook page.