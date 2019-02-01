Volcanic ash hit parts of Bali after eruption at Mount Agung

Those who are planning to go to Bali soon or have any loved ones in Bali right now, do take note.

Volcano eruption in Bali

Bali’s Mount Agung, the popular holiday destination’s highest point, erupted on the morning of Apr. 21, 2019 at 3.21am local time (4.21am SGT).

The volcano spewed ash up to two kilometres high from the peak, which lasted about two minutes and fifty-five seconds.

The volcanic ash hit parts of Bali including Klungkung, Bangli, Denpasar, Badung and Tabanan, according to The Jakarta Post.

Fortunately, the eruption did not affect airport operations. There were also no immediate reports of casualties.

Bali disaster mitigation agency has taken precautionary actions and is distributing face masks to the affected people.

The eruption and emission have ceased for now, according to MAGMA Indonesia.

Here’s a photo of Mount Agung this morning at 9.30am.

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation cautioned locals and tourists to stay away from the danger zone, which is four kilometres from the crater.

Last eruption in late 2017

This is the second eruption in recent years.

The previous eruption was in November 2017, the first time in over 50 years, according to Indonesia’s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

Top photo collage from Volcano YT