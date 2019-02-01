200,000 colourful tulips set against Mount Fuji backdrop in Japan from Apr. 20 to May 26, 2019

You can now catch a field of vividly-coloured tulips in full bloom against the backdrop of Mount Fuji.

200,000 colourful tulips

This spectacle is part of the annual Heavenly Tulip Festival taking place in Japan from April 20 to May 26.

At the festival, one can expect colourful tulip fields, featuring 200,000 tulips of 150 varieties.

Feast your eyes:

The festival will be held at Grinpa, an amusement park near Mount Fuji Second Station.

The tulip festival, which takes place during spring, is one of the four special events, by season, planned throughout the year.

The entry fee for the festival is 1,300 yen (S$15.80) for adults, and 850 yen (S$10.30) for seniors and children.

It takes about two hours to travel from Tokyo station to Grinpa via train and taxi.

Details

Grinpa Amusement Park

2427 Aza Fujiwara, Suyama, Susono, Shizuoka

Opening hours: 9:30am to 5:00pm on weekdays, weekend opening hours subject to schedule

Top photo via FB/Visit Mt. Fuji – the top of Japan