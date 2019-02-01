fbpx

Back
﻿

Stealth Traffic Police happens to catch errant driver doing quick overtaking on PIE, pulls car over

Out of nowhere.

Belmont Lay | April 6, 12:13 am

Events

Minimalism: Space. Light. Object.

16 November 2018 - 14 April 2019, 1000h-1900h (Sat-Thu), 2100h (Fri)

National Gallery Singapore

Upsurge

This is exactly how stealth works: It creeps up on you, and then boom, fine and demerit points.

Stealth Traffic Police

A video uploaded to Roads.sg Facebook page showed a black car, believed to be a Porsche, being pulled over by the Traffic Police.

This was after it was caught executing a quick overtaking manoeuvre on the Pan Island Expressway towards Jurong almost as if by chance by an unconventional Traffic Police.

The exact location was near Safra Toa Payoh towards the Upper Thomson Road exit.

Stealth mode effective

The black car can be seen trailing a seven-seater on the right most lane:

And then the driver took a chance when there was a gap on the left lane momentarily by filtering out — without signalling — and cutting back into the right most lane.

Just as that happened, unbeknownst to the black car driver, the very motorcycle behind him was a Traffic Police in black stealth mode.

From the video, the Traffic Police’s motorcycle lights were activated signalling something was going down.

Black car stopped

The black car was subsequently seen being flagged down and made to stop at the road shoulder.

Stealth mode in 2016

Police going into stealth mode in Singapore caused a stir back in 2016.

S’pore Police Force vehicles going into stealth mode

There was some consternation that the police were trying to catch out motorists on the sly.

But as this above example showed, some errant motorists will only learn their lesson best when they drive as if no Traffic Police was watching — only to get caught red-handed.

Here’s the video:

About Belmont Lay

Belmont can pronounce "tchotchke".

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Security guard punched by Caucasian man left with swollen eye & sprained neck, police investigating

The assailant reportedly surrendered himself after the video went viral.

April 5, 11:29 pm

Scales from 17,000 dead pangolins worth record-breaking S$52.3 million seized at Pasir Panjang

The bags of scales were hidden among packets of frozen beef.

April 5, 09:56 pm

Pritam Singh on 377a: Workers' Party would not be calling for its repeal

Pritam said the moral courage required to address 377a is not in reveling in the glory of taking absolute stances on what we believe is right, but in lowering ourselves, swallowing our pride and listening to another.

April 5, 09:36 pm

Nobel prize-winner becomes NUS professor, first Nobel Laureate to join S'pore university

Wah, next level.

April 5, 06:20 pm

Mala Nissin Cup Noodles from Japan you can order into S'pore contains pork & lard

Wicked.

April 5, 06:18 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close