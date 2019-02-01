Stealth Traffic Police happens to catch errant driver doing quick overtaking on PIE, pulls car over

This is exactly how stealth works: It creeps up on you, and then boom, fine and demerit points.

Stealth Traffic Police

A video uploaded to Roads.sg Facebook page showed a black car, believed to be a Porsche, being pulled over by the Traffic Police.

This was after it was caught executing a quick overtaking manoeuvre on the Pan Island Expressway towards Jurong almost as if by chance by an unconventional Traffic Police.

The exact location was near Safra Toa Payoh towards the Upper Thomson Road exit.

Stealth mode effective

The black car can be seen trailing a seven-seater on the right most lane:

And then the driver took a chance when there was a gap on the left lane momentarily by filtering out — without signalling — and cutting back into the right most lane.

Just as that happened, unbeknownst to the black car driver, the very motorcycle behind him was a Traffic Police in black stealth mode.

From the video, the Traffic Police’s motorcycle lights were activated signalling something was going down.

Black car stopped

The black car was subsequently seen being flagged down and made to stop at the road shoulder.

Stealth mode in 2016

Police going into stealth mode in Singapore caused a stir back in 2016.

There was some consternation that the police were trying to catch out motorists on the sly.

But as this above example showed, some errant motorists will only learn their lesson best when they drive as if no Traffic Police was watching — only to get caught red-handed.

Here’s the video: